Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational donates staggering $8M to help LA after the wildfires

In a remarkable act of generosity, the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, has donated $8 million to support Los Angeles communities affected by the recent wildfires. The tournament, originally scheduled at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, was relocated to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego due to the wildfires' devastation.

The Los Angeles wildfires have been among the most destructive in the city's history, burning over 23,000 acres and causing significant loss. In response, the PGA Tour, along with title sponsor Genesis, Riviera Country Club, and TGR Live, decided to move the event out of respect for the affected community.

Torrey Pines Golf Course, known for hosting the Farmers Insurance Open and the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2021, stepped in as the new venue. The tournament is set to take place from February 13 to 16, 2025, featuring a strong field of competitors.

The $8 million donation will aid in relief and rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles. Tiger Woods had earlier expressed his support for those affected, stating:

"The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and being from California, it hits home. My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss."

The Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour Signature Event with a $20 million purse, is organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation. Despite the venue change, the tournament maintained its commitment to excellence and community support.

The relocation to Torrey Pines was a significant shift, as the event had been held at Riviera Country Club since 1973. The decision underscores the tournament's dedication to the well-being of the community.

The $8 million contribution will support various initiatives, including housing assistance, infrastructure rebuilding, and support for first responders. The Genesis Invitational plans to return to Riviera Country Club in 2026, continuing its tradition of world-class golf and community support.

Mexico Open champion Jake Knapp set for Genesis Invitational

Jake Knapp, a 30-year-old American golfer from Costa Mesa, California, has been selected to replace Tiger Woods in the 2025 Genesis Invitational following Woods' withdrawal due to his mother's passing. Knapp won his first PGA Tour at the Mexico Open in February 2024, finishing 19-under par to win by two strokes.

This win not only earned him $1.46 million but also secured his entry into major tournaments, including the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Jake Knapp played collegiate golf at UCLA before turning professional in 2016. He won three titles on the PGA Tour Canada between 2016 and 2022. After participating on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, 2021, and 2023, he finished 13th in the 2023 points list, securing his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

Before his breakthrough, Knapp faced financial challenges and worked as a nightclub security guard in 2021 to support his golfing aspirations. This experience instilled in him a renewed determination to succeed in professional golf.

As he steps into the field at the Genesis Invitational, expectations are high for Knapp. His recent performances have shown he is one of the players to watch in the tournament.

