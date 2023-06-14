Tiger Woods inspired irons will be used by Jason Day in the 2023 US Open championship

With the 2023 US Open all set to start at the Los Angeles Country Club, golfing legend Tiger Woods will certainly be missed. A field of 156 golfers will tee up from June 15 to 18 for the third major of the year.

Woods underwent surgery on his ankle back in April after withdrawing from the Augusta Masters. This unfortunately meant that he would be missing out on the rest of the 2023 season. His presence is missed at the 2023 US Open. However, golfer Jason Day is certainly thinking of Tiger Woods going into the tournament.

Ahead of the US Open, Day switched to the new design of TaylorMade P7TW blade irons which were designed by Tiger Woods and released in 2019. The new clubs are barely broken in and only two days old. Speaking via the PGA Tour, Day said:

“They’re literally two days old. It’s not like I wasn’t happy with the (TaylorMade P7MC) irons; I obviously just won with them, but I noticed they were coming out a bit low, and the spin was low. The P7TWs spin more.”

P7TW irons designed by Tiger Woods to be used by Jason Day at the 2023 US Open

The irons designed by Woods have a longer blade, and thin toplines and promote greater control. They also offer more spin than the P7MC irons. However, Jason Day will still continue to use the same KBS Tour C-Taper 125+ shafts in the new irons.

Jason Day will be looking to pick up the second major victory of his career after winning the PGA Championship in 2015. He has finished second twice at the US Open, in 2011 and 2013. However, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are the top favorites going into the tournament.

The LACC has undergone significant modifications and now spans 7243 yards with a par of 70. With three par 5 holes and five par 3 holes, it features one of the most distinctive par designs. The North Course will host a Major Championship for the first time. Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion of the 2022 US Open.

Poll : 0 votes