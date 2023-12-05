Tiger Woods jumps 430 spots in world rankings after the Hero World Challenge

In a big development, Tiger Woods has jumped 430 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He leapt after finishing 18th at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The event, hosted by the ace golfer himself, had a field of 20 golfers. He won 2.4 world ranking points from the event.

Woods had fallen to a career-low 1328th in the OWGR before the event. The 47-year-old, who’s missed most of the year due to injuries, has been in a freefall in the rankings. His withdrawal from the Masters in April also added to this slump.

However, the former World No.1 has now surprised many by leaping to 898th on the rankings, his highest since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Notably, the Hero World Challenge is the only event Tiger Woods completed in 2023. The golfer showcased some solid play and beat two players in the Bahamas event’s field. He beat the likes of reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris.

While Woods jumped 430 spots on the rankings, Zalatoris remained at No.33 in the world. The golfer didn’t gain or lose any spots despite finishing last on the field. The 27-year-old golfer earned 2.1 world ranking points from the event. This is marginally lower than what LIV golfer Laurie Canter earned from the Australian Open.

The Englishman bagged 3.6 points for a tie for fourth at the PGA Tour of Australasia event. He jumped 46 spots from 299 to 253 on OWGR. Several LIV fans seem unhappy with the move. According to them, Woods’ free jump while LIV players’ stringent treatment is questionable.

It is also noteworthy that the Saudi-backed series had its application to earn OWGR points denied earlier this year.

Hero World Challenge winner Scottie Scheffler remained No.1 in the rankings. The PGA Tour star earned 30 points from the event to strengthen his hold on the top spot over Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. He also bagged the $1 million winner’s paycheck.

Tiger Woods on his Hero World Challenge outing

The 15-time Major champion was excited about his 2023 Hero World Challenge outing. The ace golfer, who made his first start since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April, finished at even par after 72 holes. He finished 18th on the field. Moreover, the golfer appeared limp-free for the first time on a golf field since the February 2021 car crash.

Commenting on his comeback in the post-round interview on Sunday, Tiger Woods said:

"I think the best part of the week is the way I drove it. I drove it on pretty much a string all week. Granted, these fairways are big. I felt like I had my ball speed up, which was nice, and I was hitting the middle of the face the entire week, which is nice.

"So it's not like I have to go and try and find something the next few weeks or something going into next year; what I've been working on is right there and maybe just tighten up a little bit"

Woods looks ready for the new season. He seemed content with his game in Albany and hinted at making an even stronger comeback in 2024.