Tiger Woods launches new spring/summer collection - Report 

Tiger Woods launched the Sun Day Red clothing and apparel brand last year. According to Forbes, the apparel line is launching its first-ever spring/summer collection to kick off a new peak season. The new collection has a range of polo shirts, knitwear and curated accessories.

Interestingly, the brand has used 3D knitting technology for its sweater collection. Caje Moye, the Sun Day Red's Senior Creative Director, said their goal is to make premium high-performing products rooted in traditional golf values.

"Our goal is to make premium, high-performing products rooted in traditional golf values, including timeless design, efficient function, and enduring style," said Caje Moye (via Forbes). That’s what Tiger seeks in his gear, and his input has been invaluable to helping us create and finetune our products."

The spring/summer line features polos with prices ranging from $110 to $120. The new collection includes the Icon Polo that Tiger Woods helped design with attention to detail, including button spacing and staying tucked during the golf swing.

The most luxurious addition to the collection is the Cashmere hoodie and knitwear collection. This collection is inspired by Tiger Woods' cashmere sweater that he usually wears to the tournaments.

The 3D Tour Cashmere Crew is available in 12 different colors at $350, while hoodie in eight colors at $375. Interestingly, the hoodie features slightly tighter forearm dimensions, which was a specific request from Woods.

Puma challenges Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red logo

Tiger Woods, in collaboration with TaylorMade, started The Sun Day Red brand last year in February and has received an incredible response. However, the brand is embroiled in a controversy as Puma has challenged the Sun Day Red logo over its similarity.

“Due to the confusing similarity of the marks and the identical, legally identical, or closely related nature of the goods and services of the parties, consumer confusion is likely between the Challenged Marks and the Leaping Cat logo,” Puma said in the filing.

"We feel very confident in our trademarks and logos, TaylorMade said in its statement to CNBC.

"This is a real fight," said Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney at Gerben IP. "Any time you have open litigation you can lose. I think Puma has a legitimate case."

However, at the same time, Gerben added:

"Tiger certainly has a target on his back. He’s big enough to move markets."

Meanwhile, this is not the first opposition against Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red. Earlier in September, a small company, Tigeraire, filed a notice that remains in litigation in federal court.

