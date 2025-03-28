Tiger Woods’ league in fierce legal dispute with $44M worth LIV Golf icon’s sponsor

Tiger Woods' golf league, TGL, which he started with fellow PGA Tour pro Rory McIlroy, is reportedly involved in a fierce legal dispute with LA Golf, which sponsors LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau, who is worth $44 million, according to Forbes, and Dustin Johnson.

Ad

The LA Golf is in a legal battle with TGL, citing trademark infringement with the league's team, L.A. Golf Club. They filed a complaint in January, saying they owned the trademarks of LA GOLF and LA GOLF CLUB. LA Golf claimed they have operated an entertainment lounge and club in Beverly Hills since 2022, and they plan to open even more in the coming days.

The L.A. Golf Club was the first team announced in the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league. In their complaint, the LA Golf claimed that the promotion and selling of the L.A. Golf Club and the Los Angeles Golf Club merchandise has created confusion in the marketplace for partners, investors, and fans.

Ad

Trending

LA Golf said they avoided litigation initially, as in the fall of 2023, they had informal discussions with an Initial Demand Letter. However, they claimed the TGL team in 2024 used the name L.A. Golf Club rather than Los Angeles Golf Club.

The TGL's counsel, Nary Kim of Kendall Brill and Kelly LLP, revealed in the court documents that during their informal meeting in the fall of 2023, LA Golf proposed a partnership instead of stopping them from using their name. However, according to the documents, the TGL declined the partnership and stopped all communications with LA Golf.

Ad

Tiger Woods shares his views on the inaugural TGL season

Tiger Woods shares his views on the TGL - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods was part of the Jupiter Links GC, which unfortunately missed out on making it to the playoff. However, after their final game on March 4, Tiger Woods talked about this league and shared his views as the co-founder. Tiger Woods said via ASAP Sports,

Ad

"As an overall big picture of this, we're trying to grow the game into different demographics, and I think we have."

"This indoor simulation here is -- I think has brought more youth to the game. The fact that we're able to play on ESPN and during primetime, we don't get a chance to do that very often."

Ad

He continued further and said he had watched every match and even the games he wasn't playing. He added,

"I hope everyone who's watching -- I've watched every match that I wasn't playing in, and it was neat to see -- these are the guys that I know. These are the personalities that I've seen on TOUR. But I think the fans are going to be able to see them in a different way."

The Atlanta Drive GC recently managed to win the inaugural season of the TGL as they defeated New York Golf Club in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback