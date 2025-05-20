Tiger Woods-led TGL officially announces addition of new Detroit-based franchise co-owned by Detroit Lions' principal owner

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL has officially confirmed the addition of a seventh team. It was reported earlier today that a Detroit-based team would be joining the fray, but the league has now confirmed it and announced that several NFL team owners are involved.

Rob Walton, who co-owns the Denver Broncos along with Lewis Hamilton and others, is part of the ownership group for the Detroit-based franchise. Jordan Rose, president and founder of Arizona-based Rose Law Group, Middle West Partners, which includes Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp, and Kevin Kelleher, and Detroit Lions principal owner and chairwoman Sheila Hamp and her husband, Steve Hamp, make up the rest of the ownership team.

Although the newly announced TGL side has no roster or branding yet, the league announced that those would come at a later date. The new team is also not going to debut with the league until 2027, so Woods and McIlroy's venture will remain at six teams for the 2026 season. For now, no new players have been announced for the roster, though at least four will have to be added by 2027.

New TGL team owner reflects on monumental addition for Detroit

Detroit is a pretty big sports city. It might not be on the same level as New York or Los Angeles, both of which already have a TGL team, but it's getting there with the addition of a team for Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's league.

Tiger Woods' TGL added a Detroit team (Image via Imagn)

Middle West Partners co-owner and Motor City Golf Club’s new team governor, Michael Hamp, said in a statement that this is a "great moment" for the Detroit sports scene via the league's website:

“A proud moment for me personally. My grandfather, William Clay Ford Sr., was an avid golfer, and I believe bringing a new format of the game he loved would make him really proud. I'm incredibly grateful for our partners at MCGC – it's an honor to build this team together. Detroit’s fans are the most loyal in sports, and we’re excited to represent our city in TGL and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud to support."

Rob Walton and Jordan Rose, who will be joining the co-owner in this venture, said they're "excited" to continue innovating golf and moving it further. They believe the league has a good balance of honoring the sport and adding elements to grow the fan base and add appeal.

