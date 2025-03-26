Who won the TGL finals? Results explored

The final match of the inaugural season of TGL concluded on Tuesday, March 25. The evening saw New York Golf Club go head-to-head with Atlanta Drive Golf Club, where the latter emerged victorious to hail the SoFi Cup for the first time with a 3 to 4 score.

The first 9 holes of TGL's match were played in a Triples alternate-shot format. The second match of the TGL playoffs got off to a competitive start with both teams drawing on the first 6 holes.

New York Golf Club took the lead by winning the 7th hole to secure their first point of the day. Building on the confidence, they went on to win the 8th hole by securing a Hammer.

Holes 10 to 15 of TGL's match were played in a Singles format. New York's Xander Schauffele took on Justin Thomas on the 10th and 13th holes. While the former won the first match, Thomas earned Atlanta a point on the 13th hole through a Hammer.

Rickie Fowler took on the winning team's Billy Horschel on the 11th and 14th holes. Both the world-class golfers drew on the 11th hole while Hoschel put on a stunning performance on the 14th hole to not only secure two points for Atlanta but also to seal the victory.

Holes 12 and 15 of TGL were played between Cameron Young and Atlanta Drive Golf Club star Patrick Cantlay. The latter won the first match. Young had a chance to win the last hole with a Hammer, which could have also tied the match, but he unfortunately drew on the hole.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club earned a whopping $9 million as a team for their incredible performance during the course of TGL's inaugural season. New York Golf Club earned $4.5 million for securing the runner's-up position.

TGL: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club - Match Stats

Here's a look at the stats for the latest TGL finals match between New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club (via TGL):

Hammers Won

New York Golf Club - 1

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 2

Average Driving Distance

New York Golf Club - 327 yards

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 319 yards

Longest Drive

New York Golf Club - 360 yards

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 340 yards

Fairway Consistency

New York Golf Club - 90 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 50 percent

Scrambling

New York Golf Club - 50 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 50 percent

Green Consistency

New York Golf Club - 71 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 64 percent

Short Putts (0 to 10 feet)

New York Golf Club - 75 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 100 percent

Medium Putts (10 to 30 feet)

New York Golf Club - 0 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 14 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

New York Golf Club - 0 percent

Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 0 percent

