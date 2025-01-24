Tiger Woods' legendary ex-caddie to release memoir about their 12-year relationship

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is set to release a memoir about their time together. Theirs was one of the biggest and most dynamic player/caddie relationships in golf for more than a decade, and the book Together We Roared: Alongside Tiger for His Epic Twelve-Year, Thirteen-Majors Run will delve into much of that.

It's up for pre-order now but won't be available until April 1. On that day, fans can get an unprecedented look into the career of one of the most celebrated athletes in history.

Williams said via Golf Digest:

“I’ve been feeling for a few years that I was sitting on a well of stories I believed golf and sports fans would love to hear. As I grew into retirement, and life slowed down, I really began to appreciate what Tiger did for me, what I did for Tiger and how special those 12 years were. Those circumstances will never happen again.”

The ex-caddie said that the book doesn't shy away from the controversial and rather explosive end to their relationship. He knows he made a decision that ultimately cost him his job with Woods, and he's not going to hide from that.

“Before I ride off into the sunset, I wanted to share something with the world that really took fans inside my 12 years with Tiger. I also wanted golf fans to know I have nothing but admiration for Tiger and the chapter we worked together. It's rare in golf history a player and caddie combine for 13 major wins and over 80 victories worldwide.”

There will be never-before-seen pictures and other things included in the memoir, so fans of Woods won't want to miss out.

Tiger Woods reflects on Genesis Invitational being moved

Tiger Woods is set to host the Genesis Invitational once again, but it won't be in the Palisades this time. Thanks to the wildfires that have hit the Los Angeles area, the PGA Tour opted to move it to Torrey Pines, the site of this weekend's Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger Woods is playing the Genesis (Image via Imagn)

Tiger Woods offered up a statement via Golf Digest:

“We are grateful to the City of San Diego and Torrey Pines for hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and to everyone who has reached out in support of the tournament. While Riviera remains the home of The Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area.”

The Genesis Invitational is the first tournament on the schedule to begin in February and tees off on February 6. Woods is expected to make his 2025 debut at the event, too.

