Tiger Woods makes big Augusta announcement just days after his Masters April Fool’s prank

Tiger Woods made his first public address since his April Fool's prank around his participation at The Masters 2025. The golf legend announced that he was entering a new partnership with Augusta National.
Woods, who has designed multiple courses under his TW Design company, will now be designing a nine-hole short course for Augusta National. The golf legend made this announcement ahead of the Masters this week.
Wearing the iconic green jacket, the 49-year-old said on Monday (via SkySportsGolf on X):
"What an honor to be here, to have this moment, to be able to be a part of Augusta National but just in a different way. To have the ability to design something that's gonna impact the community, something that I truly believe in and education and STEM and giving back, to serve and to be able to do this with Augusta National...man, what an honor!"
Although Tiger Woods' social media pages often offer updates about his health and apparel brand, Sun Day Red, the golfer himself seldom makes a personal post. On April 1, he had pulled a prank on his fans on April Fool's Day.
Woods initially shared on social media that he would be taking part in the Major Championship but later clarified that he was joking and his Achilles was "still a mess".
Meanwhile, after days of speculation, Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump in March this year. She is the former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump.
Is Tiger Woods playing at the Masters?
No, Tiger Woods is not going to participate in The Masters 2025. Fans and experts expected the 49-year-old to play his first event of the 2025 season at the Major. However, the ace golfer announced earlier that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon and undergone surgery for the same, making the possibility of him playing at Augusta National rather bleak.
His recent April Fool's prank all but confirmed that Woods was set to miss the Masters this year. Although the four-time Masters champion may not be playing this week, Woods will possibly attend defending champion Scottie Scheffler's Champions Dinner this Tuesday (April 8th).
Apart from his TGL outings, the 15-time Major champion is yet to compete on the PGA Tour this season. He was last seen at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in December last year. Notably, Woods made the cut just once last year, at the Masters 2024, finishing 60th.