Tiger Woods makes big revelation about his future after arriving at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods recently shared big updates regarding his plans to compete in the 2025 PGA Tour season. The 15-time major champion was initially scheduled to play in last week's Genesis Invitational but withdrew ahead of the tournament following the sad demise of his mother, Kultida Woods.

However, Tiger Woods surprised everyone in San Diego on Sunday, February 16, during the Genesis Invitational. While visiting the broadcast booth, he discussed his plans to participate in more PGA Tour events in 2025. According to Nuclr Golf, Woods is expected to compete in several "big" tournaments in 2025.

"During a visit to the broadcast booth at The Genesis, Tiger Woods says he’s planning to “play more” in 2025 and will appear at some “big events," Nuclr Golf wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Woods has limited his tournament schedule in recent years due to injuries and surgeries. In 2024, he competed in only five events but struggled in most of them. He primarily plays in major championships but may also participate in select PGA Tour events in 2025.

While fans eagerly await his return to official PGA Tour events, Woods has already played in the TGL matchups this year, representing Jupiter Links Golf Club. His team had so far played in two TGL matches.

The team made their debut in TGL on January 14 against Los Angeles Golf Club, but it was a hard start to the season as Woods' team suffered a brutal loss of 12-1. Next, Jupiter Links Golf Club played in another TGL matchup on January 27 against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club, but this time, they had a good outing and won the game.

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Woods' last official PGA Tour appearance was at 2024 The Open Championship, where he missed the cut. While his next official tournament remains unconfirmed, he is expected to compete in TGL this week. His team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, is set to face New York Golf Club on Tuesday, February 18.

Considering his last season schedule, Woods' next PGA Tour event could be The Masters in April 2025. Last year, after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational following the first round, he played at The Masters and then at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

Aside from the official PGA Tour events, Tiger Woods also played in the popular father-son duo challenge, The PNC Championship, held in December 2024. He was joined by his son Charlie on the greens, and Team Woods finished in second place after losing to Team Langer in a playoff.

As of now, Tiger Woods has not officially confirmed his participation in any PGA Tour events for the 2025 season.

