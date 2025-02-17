Tiger Woods makes feelings known about his iconic 2008 US Open putt, during a fan interaction

Tiger Woods arrived at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational during the final round of the tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16. The American golfer, who hosted last week's PGA Tour event, was initially slated to play. However, he withdrew from the competition but attended the action on Sunday during its final round.

Ad

Woods signed autographs for fans at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. During his fan interaction, a fan told him about his putt at the 2008 U.S. Open:

“Tiger, I rewatch the 2008 U.S. Open putt every week.

Tiger Woods replied:

“It was a good putt.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods had great success at the Torrey Pines Golf Course, winning the 2008 U.S. Open. He had played in an 18-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate to win the Major.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods shares his experience of playing at Torrey Pines

During a press conference at the 2025 Genesis Invitational on Sunday, Woods was asked about his success at Torrey Pines. The 15-time Major winner said (via Tee Scripts):

"I don't know what it is. I've had success either on the North course, South course or just U.S. Open. I played here in the Junior World when I was 15, wasn't able to win that. I've just always liked Torrey Pines. I know it's been redone a bunch of times. Even through all those redos I've done well."

Ad

Reflecting on the comfort of playing at the venue, he added:

"I don't know why it is, but I just feel comfortable. I can read the poa greens here, I feel very comfortable on poa, so just seeing the putts, just hitting them and giving them just -- I like to hook my putts a little bit, maybe that helps a little bit on poa," he added.

Ad

The 2025 Genesis Invitational was initially planned to take place at the Riviera Country Club. However, because of the wildfire that erupted in Los Angeles last month, the tournament was moved to the Torrey Pines South Course.

This year, Ludvig Åberg won the Signature PGA Tour event, registering a one-stroke win over Maverick McNealy. He had an impressive outing, with rounds of 74, 66, 70 and 66 to finish with 12-under.

Scottie Scheffler tied for third place with Patrick Rodgers. Patrick Cantlay settled in a tie for fifth place with Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau and Denny McCarthy. With the victory at The Genesis Invitational 2025, Aberg received 700 FedEx Cup points and a check of $4 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback