Tiger Woods meets Donald Trump for the first time since announcing relationship with Vanessa Trump - Reports

American golf legend Tiger Woods has been away from the sport of golf. Earlier this year, Woods announced he ruptured his Achilles while training at home, and this injury kept him away from competitive golf. However, it has not kept the 15x major champion from making significant moves outside the course.

As per recent reports from the White House Pool, Woods met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Based on a statement from WH Pool, President Trump mentioned meeting Tiger Woods and said:

"We just left Tiger, you saw Tiger."

It must be noted that this meeting between the duo is the first reported meeting since Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump. For those unaware, on March 24th, Woods took to Instagram and made his relationship with Vanessa official. He wrote:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

You can check Tiger Woods' photo with Vanessa Trump below:

It must be noted that Vanessa Trump was previously married to President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. Vanessa and Trump Jr. married on November 12, 2005, but in 2018, Vanessa filed for a divorce, which was settled in the same year. Together, the former couple has five children, with the eldest being Kai Trump.

