  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods meets Donald Trump for the first time since announcing relationship with Vanessa Trump - Reports

Tiger Woods meets Donald Trump for the first time since announcing relationship with Vanessa Trump - Reports

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified May 08, 2025 20:13 GMT
News: White House-Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods - Source: Imagn
Tiger Woods and Donald Trump at the White House [Image via Imagn]

American golf legend Tiger Woods has been away from the sport of golf. Earlier this year, Woods announced he ruptured his Achilles while training at home, and this injury kept him away from competitive golf. However, it has not kept the 15x major champion from making significant moves outside the course.

Ad

As per recent reports from the White House Pool, Woods met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Based on a statement from WH Pool, President Trump mentioned meeting Tiger Woods and said:

"We just left Tiger, you saw Tiger."

It must be noted that this meeting between the duo is the first reported meeting since Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump. For those unaware, on March 24th, Woods took to Instagram and made his relationship with Vanessa official. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

You can check Tiger Woods' photo with Vanessa Trump below:

It must be noted that Vanessa Trump was previously married to President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. Vanessa and Trump Jr. married on November 12, 2005, but in 2018, Vanessa filed for a divorce, which was settled in the same year. Together, the former couple has five children, with the eldest being Kai Trump.

About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications