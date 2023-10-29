Tiger Woods merch take over El Cardonal at Diamante, the host of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship: Here’s what fans can buy

Tiger Woods has not only been a successful golfer but also a successful entrepreneur. The 15-time Major champion's merch recently took over the El Cardonal at Diamante, which is the host venue of the upcoming 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

The venue of the upcoming PGA Tour event has multiple Nike merchandise of Woods. The products include shoes, slider slippers, duffel bags, t-shirts, Fairway Wood head covers, multiple clubs, and many others.

Interestingly, the El Cardonal at Diamante, which opened in 2014, had Tiger Woods starting off with a ceremonial first tee shot. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is also planning to open a second restaurant named The Woods Cabo.

The venue is the host of the upcoming 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which kicks off on November 3 and will go on until November 5.

Tiger Woods has joined Justin Timberlake to develop a 600-acre town in Wellington

The famous PGA Tour golfer and the American singer-songwriter-actor have come together to develop a massive luxury community 600-acre town in Wellington, Florida.

The planned town will be known as "The Wellington". The Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake project is joined by billionaire Joe Lewis and entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo.

The 600-acre town will offer its residents single-family custom houses. The prices of the residence are estimated to start from $3 million and can range from $4 to $5 million.

A 17-acre is left for a commercial center with shops, a park, offices, retail stores, and restaurants. Also, "The Wellington" will have a world-class racquet center, a stadium-sized tennis court which will have pro shops. There are about 10 padel courts and 12 pickleball courts being designed to be built as well.

A 120,000-square-foot two-story house property will also be developed which will have amenities such as a basketball court, padel courts, tennis courts, squash courts, purveyors market, smoothie bar, and many other things related to sports.

Who will be playing at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in the El Cardonal at Diamante?

The field of the upcoming PGA Tour event in the Tiger Woods-designed venue will have players qualified through multiple eligibility criteria.

Notable players such as Michael Block, who was sensational at the 2023 PGA Championship, the Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia, nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar, and many other players will play at the event in the El Cardonal at Diamante.

Below is the list of eligibility criteria that has determined the field of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship:

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Career money exemption

Sponsor Exemptions: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Sponsor exemption (designated)

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Top 30 on the FedExCup Points List

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Major medical extension

Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Nos. 126-150 on the prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled).

The details of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize purse and payout details will be updated soon.