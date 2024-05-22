Recently some of the biggest golf stars in the world, including Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda got together to test out some new TaylorMade golf clubs. They were joined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull for a session on the range.

TaylorMade introduced its new line of Qi10 golf clubs and Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda and others tested them out on range. The session, posted on YouTube, showed all of them teeing off the green while sharing their techniques with each other.

Tiger Woods tested out the BRNR Mini Driver, while Nelly Korda tested out the Qi10 6-wood. The five wood gained some particular compliments from World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods too, had only praises for the five wood, as he said (16:25 - 16:30):

"Wow, that's hot."

Nelly Korda gamed the six wood for the first time on the range and immediately felt comfortable hitting it. She said (14:05 - 14:08):

"This could be [in my bag] instead of my hybrid now."

The golfers talked about the spin of their drivers and how they drive amongst other things. Korda, Woods, Scheffler and others wrapped up the day after finishing their session with the TaylorMade and their clubs.

"Helps me line up a shot easily" - Tiger Woods talks about Qi10 LS Driver

The Qi10 line was unveiled in January 2024, with the line including drivers, woods and rescues. The line includes:

Qi10 MAX

Qi10 LS

Qi10

Qi10 Fairway

Qi10 Max Fairway

Qi10 Tour Fairway

Qi10 Rescue

Speaking about the actual Qi10 line itself, Brian Bazzel the vice president of Product Creation at TaylorMade said that the line was the embodiment of cutting-edge innovation and technology. The line provides for a higher rate of forgiveness owing especially to its lightweight material. Speaking via the PGA Tour he said:

“We’re all about breaking barriers and never looking back. From the first metalwood to 60X Carbon Twist Face, once we commit and cross a threshold we continue to push the boundaries of innovation. Achieving the 10K inertia mark is yet another one of those in the long history of TaylorMade driving the industry forward.”

Tiger Woods tried the Qi10 LS driver earlier this year, along with Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Rory McIlroy. Speaking about the LS driver, Woods said (via Bunkered):

"This driver, aesthetically to my eyes, is very pleasing because I’ve always liked a very straight and clean top line. The top line is very important to me, aesthetically, and seeing a straight, clean top line helps me line up a shot easily."

The Qi10 brings about a new way to play golf, especially with its reinvented head shape and strategic placement of mass.