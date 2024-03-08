Why did Scottie Scheffler switch to a custom-made TaylorMade putter? All you need to know

Scottie Scheffler switched up his gear for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer was seen using the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter, famously endorsed by Rory McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler has previously played with the Logan Olson prototype, with which he won the 2023 Hero World Challenge. He has a history of adjusting his equipment over the past year, and he's making another change for this week's tournament.

According to TaylorMade, Scheffler practices with new clubs at home before using them in professional competitions.

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy had praised the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter at The Genesis Invitational 2024, noting how it boosted his performance.

McIlory said (via PGA Tour):

“I've certainly been through my fair share of putting woes over the years, and I finally feel like I've broken through and become a pretty consistent putter. For me, going to a mallet was a big change, … so I’d love to see Scottie try a mallet.”

It seems Scheffler took heed of World No.2 advice, opting for a mallet putter in his bag.

Scottie Scheffler's new putter is slightly longer than his previous one and has a 72-degree lie angle and a 3-degree loft. He briefly used the Spider Tour putter during the FedExCup playoffs in 2023.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a new putter in his bag?

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational has only completed its first round, and Scottie Scheffler put forward a not-so-good performance in the opening round on Thursday, March 7. He played the first round of 70 and settled in a tie for 20th place.

The current World No.1 could only make three birdies in the game. He started the game on the first hole of Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club. He made the par on the first hole and then shot a bogey on the next.

After hitting another par on the third hole, he quickly bounced back with a much-needed birdie on the par-5 fourth hole. He added another birdie on the sixth and then on the tenth to settle for a score of 2-under 70.

Scheffler finished in a tie for 20th place with Jason Day, Corey Conners, Eric Cole, and Collin Morikawa.

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is the PGA Tour's signature event, featuring a limited 69-player field. Following the tournament's first round, Shane Lowry topped the leaderboard with a score of under 6. Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama settled in a tie for second place.

Although it's a signature event, it has a cut-line following 36 holes. The second round of the tournament started on Friday, March 8, and at the time of writing, the projected cutline is over par 4.