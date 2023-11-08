Tiger Woods' next potential caddie: Speculation swirls around Charlie Woods and Rob McNamara

Tiger Woods was recently spotted caddying for his son Charlie Woods at the Notah Begay 2023. The 15-time Major champion was spotted walking fine amid injury concerns. It speculated that his return to professional golf could be on the horizon.

A month after Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament, his longtime caddie Joe LaCava left him to join Patrick Cantlay. However, as per the reports, it was a mutual decision taken by both the legendary golfer and his bagman.

But with the speculations of Woods in the professional golf competition intensified, the huge question remains: who would be the bagman for the 82-time PGA Tour champion?

Recently, TWEGION, a popular Tiger Woods tracking page on X (formerly Twitter), shared a post that the PGA TOUR RADIO has speculated that his son Charlie Woods or his wingman Rob McNamara, might take up the mantle of the bagman for the legendary golfer.

Expand Tweet

"I don’t believe it" - Five-time PGA Tour winner Brian Gay feels Tiger Woods will not play on the PGA Tour Champions

As the speculations about the return of the 15-time Major champion intensify, experts and players have predicted that Tiger Woods could switch to PGA Tour Champions as a full-time player.

However, five-time PGA Tour title winner Brian Gay said that he does not believe Woods would play on the Champions Tour. He said that the legendary golfer would play Major tournaments and a few more events.

He was quoted as saying by Golfweek:

"Everyone keeps saying that, I don't believe it. Maybe some Majors and a handful of stuff. He's not going to play a full season. I haven't asked him but he's been telling guys he's looking forward to it. I'll believe it when I see it."

Brian Gay also shared that he saw Stewart Cink and Tiger Woods at lunch and the 15-time Major champion was enquiring about the Senior tour.

"I saw Stewart Cink at lunch yesterday and he saw Tiger and Tiger was asking Stewart about the Senior tour. At least he's got interest," Gay said.

Meanwhile, former US Open Champion Geoff Ogilvy expected Tiger Woods to play on the PGA Tour Champions.

He said, according to Golfweek:

"I think the Champions tour is on the verge of a resurgence. I fully expect Tiger to play. Taking a cart changes everything for him. Interest both from fans and sponsors is going to be through the roof. I think there’s a good chance that Champions tour ratings can top the PGA Tour when he decides to play. And what else is he going to?"

As per a few reports, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods could be seen at the upcoming 2023 PNC Championship in December. The father-son duo participated in the 2021 edition of the tournament and finished as runner-ups.