Charlie Woods seen practicing with dad Tiger Woods, fueling PNC Championship participation speculation

Charlie Woods has been spotted with his 15-time Major champion dad Tiger Woods practicing golf again. Now the father-son duo were spotted at Pebble Beach, and the reports suggest they are up for the preparation of the upcoming PNC Championship this December.

NUCLR GOLF, a top golf page on X (formerly Twitter), shared the video which hinted at the possibility of the father-son duo being seen at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club later this year.

Tiger Woods had been inactive from professional golf since April 2023. He had to withdraw from the first major of the season, the Master Tournament, due to an ankle injury. Later on, he underwent a medical procedure called a subtalar fusion to address the issue, which was successful. However, he was advised to rest for months.

In the last few days, the legendary golfer has been spotted golfing multiple times in California. The video that went viral was with his son Charlie Woods at Pebble Beach's the Hay Short Course.

It was speculated that Tiger Woods was in town for the TGR Live events, the JR Invitational and the TW Invitation. Later on, he was spotted at the latter tournament, alongside PGA Tour golfer Max Homa striping off the golf balls at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

His recent spottings on golf courses have also garnered some huge attention that now speculates his return to competitive golf anytime soon. Golf reporter and anchor Todd Lewis has claimed that Woods might return to professional golf later this year at the Hero World Challenge 2023 in Albany, Bahamas.

How have Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods performed in the PNC Championships?

The legendary golfer has played the father-son tournament alongside his son Charlie for three consecutive years now. In their first appearance in 2020, they shot an aggregate score of 20 under par 124 and finished solo seventh on the leaderboard.

Later in the 2021 tournament, Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods showcased spectacular golfing skills and finished solo second on the leaderboard. They shot an aggregate score of 25 under par 119 and earned prize money of $80,000.

The father-son duo were again seen at the 2022 PNC Championship. Their scorecard had two eagles, 18 birdies, and two bogeys, and their aggregate score was 20 under 124. They finished tied eighth rank and earned a paycheck of $45,167.

2023 PNC Championship: Exploring date, venue, and past results

The 2023 edition of the father/son tournament will commence on December 14 and will end on December 17. The tournament, which is organized by the PGA of America, will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, in Orlando, Florida.

In the last edition of the PNC Championship 2022, three-time major champion Vijay Singh, alongside his son Qass Singh, won their first title together.

Below are the champion father-son duo from the last 10 years:

2022 - Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh

2021 - John Daly and his son John Daly II

2020 - Justin Thomas and his father Mike Thomas

2019 - Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer

2018 - Davis Love III and his son Dru Love

2017 - Angel Cabrera and his son Angel Cabrera Jr

2016 - David Duval and his stepson Nick Karavites

2015 - Lanny Wadkins and his son Tucker Wadkins

2014 - Bernhard Langer and his son Jason Langer

2013 - Stewart Cink and his son Connor Cink

Raymond Floyd and his son Robert Floyd hold the record for winning the PNC Championship the most times. They have won the tournament five times in 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, and 2001.