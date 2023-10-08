Watch: Tiger Woods and son Charlie enjoy a round on Pebble Beach's The Hay Short Course

Tiger Woods was recently spotted with his son, Charlie Woods, playing a round of golf at Pebble Beach's The Hay Short Course. He is in town for the TGR LIVE events, JR Invitational, and TW Invitational.

NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf updates page, shared a few videos on X (formerly Twitter), in which Woods was seen playing alongside his son Charlie.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and grey trousers and had a matching cap as well. His son wore a seemingly white T-shirt and black trousers with a black cap on his head.

Interestingly, the video on X is among the first where Tiger Woods could be seen playing a round of golf since withdrawing from the Masters Tournament in April 2023. He cited re-aggravating plantar fasciitis issue to leave the Augusta National Golf Club event midway after making the cut.

Golf reporter and anchor Todd Lewis also predicted that the 15-time major champion could potentially make a comeback to professional golf at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. This event will take place in Albany, Bahamas, later in December.

Former United States captains want Tiger Woods to be the next Ryder Cup captain at Bethpage

At the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Team USA faced a bitter defeat against the hosts, Team Europe, with a 16.5-11.5 margin. The tournament was the first time ever that the Americans could not win even one match on the first day of the prestigious biennial event.

While speaking in a pre-tournament conference, two-time United States Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III wanted Tiger Woods to take up the responsibility of leading the team at the Bethpage in 2025. He was quoted by Golf Digest as saying:

"I hate to put pressure on him, but it's kind of his call. Obviously, with some guys out, he's the next logical choice."

Davis Love III also said that it would be solely Tiger Woods' call to take up the role and all they needed to do was call him and ask about his opinion.

"We've got to call Tiger Woods and ask him. I think if he wants - obviously Tiger's into a lot of stuff right now, but it's kind of his call," Love said.

The 2008 Team United States captain Paul Azinger, after the prestigious biennial event, predicted that Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia could face each other as captains in Bethpage in 2025. He was quoted by Golf Digest as saying:

"I think he [Tiger] might be the next captain. Bethpage Black would be a perfect matchup for he and Sergio Garcia actually. Who you never know, two years from now, where we’re going to be."

Paul Azinger recalled that both Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia did not have "the friendliest of relationships," especially because of the 2002 US Open faceoff at Bethpage. He signed off by saying that it could potentially happen and make an event to remember for fans.