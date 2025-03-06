Tiger Woods' niece gets inducted into her Alma Mater's Sports Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods is going through a tough time due to the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, who passed away on February 4. But the Woods family has found a moment of joy. Wood's niece Cheyenne Woods has been inducted into the Wake Forest University Sports Hall of Fame. She is a former standout golfer at Wake Forest University and has also made her mark as a professional on the LPGA Tour.

Ad

Cheyenne, aged 34, attended the induction ceremony with her husband (New York Yankees star Aaron Hicks) and their two kids (Cameron and Maya). For her, this moment was more than just a personal achievement. It symbolized her journey as a woman of color in golf, carving out her path while honoring her family’s legacy.

“I come from a family with a very large name in the world of golf being Woods,” she said during her acceptance speech as reported by Express.co.uk. “And it's really nice to be able to bring my kids back and see a woman Woods, a female Woods, who has been able to accomplish something and carry on the family name.”

Ad

Trending

Cheyenne’s success in golf began long before she turned professional. She left an impression at Wake Forest University by playing in all 38 events and completing 125 rounds. She set school records for the lowest single-season (73.47) and career scoring averages (74.31) and won the 2011 ACC Individual Championship in a commanding seven-shot victory.

She became one of the most accomplished players in the program's history by achieving a two-time All-American and three-time All-ACC honoree.

Ad

Looking back on the time she spent at Wake University and the impact the university had on her life, she said:

"Wake Forest University—who would've ever thought?" she was quoted as saying by Golfweek. "My husband makes fun of me because my degree is in our office, so big, the biggest thing in our office. I'm just so proud when I say I earned it."

Ad

Photo of Cheyenne Woods at Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame. Image via Instagram/@Cheyenne Woods

After graduating in 2012 with a degree in Communications, Cheyenne transitioned her profession and quickly made a mark in the sport. She qualified for the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open and won her first professional tournament on the SunCoast Ladies Series. She also became a full-time member of the Ladies European Tour in 2013.

Ad

She achieved her major tour win in 2014 at the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters. It was her first breakthrough victory. She became only the sixth African American ever to play the LPGA Tour which solidified her place in the history of the sport.

A Legacy Beyond the Name of Tiger Woods

Cheyenne’s induction into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame reflects the broader impact of diversity in golf.

Ad

Growing up, Cheyenne first learned the game from her paternal grandfather, Earl Woods, just as Tiger did. Yet, despite the family connection, she was always focused on forging her own identity.

"To be able to be a woman of color in the game of golf, to be able to now take my kids back to Wake Forest University and show my name and my picture to them, to have something for them to look up to, really, really means a lot to me," she was quoted as saying by Golfweek.

Ad

Although Cheyenne has stepped away from professional golf, she continues to inspire young athletes, especially women in sports balancing motherhood and passion for golf.

As Tiger Woods copes with his loss, Cheyenne’s induction offers an uplifting moment for the Woods family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback