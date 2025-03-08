Tiger Woods won't be a part of the $25m Players Championship field next week

American golf legend Tiger Woods was speculated to compete at The Players Championship 2025. However, based on the list of golfers set to compete at the event, Woods is no longer scheduled to tee off at TPC Sawgrass.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), popular golf page NUCLR Golf shared a tweet in which it was mentioned that the Jupiter Links Golfer won't be playing at The Players Championship next week. The tweet read:

🚨⛳️🐅 JUST IN: Tiger Woods isn’t in the field for The Players this year. @TWlegion

You can check the tweet below:

Tiger Woods' absence from The Players Championship is a disappointment for his fans. Woods, 49, last competed in a traditional golf tournament in June 2024, when he failed to make the cut at The Open Championship 2024.

After the tournament at the Royal Troon Golf Club, it was revealed Woods had a back surgery in September. While reports suggested he could return at the Hero World Challenge, Woods did not take part as he said he wasn't tournament sharp.

Later on, there were hopes that the 15-time Major champion would be a part of the Genesis Invitational this year. However, this too did not happen as Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament.

He revealed he was still processing the demise of his mother Kultida Woods, who passed away on February 4th, 2025. It's worth noting that while Woods hasn't played traditional golf, he has lined up for Jupiter Links in TGL.

But, his campaign with Jupiter Links hasn't been very fruitful. In the five games they played, Jupiter Links were able to win only one. They lost four games in total, which meant they did not qualify for the playoffs.

A look at Tiger Woods' past performances at The Players Championship

Even though Tiger Woods won't be playing in this years Players Championship, he knows what it's like to win this tournament. Regarded as one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf, Woods has won this event on two occasions.

The first time Woods won The Players Championship was in 2001. Aged 26, Woods had 25 wins on the PGA Tour before heading into this tournament. A favorite to win, the Sun Day Red founder beat Vijay Singh to win his first Players Championship.

However, after this win in 2001, Tiger Woods had to wait a while before laying claim to his second Players Championship. While Woods won many titles in between, his second trophy at the TPC Sawgrass came in the year 2013.

Aged 38, Woods beat the likes of David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, and Kevin Streelman to win the tournament. As of this writing, this was the second and final time Woods won the Players Championship. Here is a detailed look at his wins:

Date: March 25, 2001

Event: The Players Championship

Score: −14 (72-69-66-67=274)

Margin of victory: 1 stroke

Runner Up: Vijay Singh

Date: March 25, 2013

Event: The Players Championship

Score: −13 (67-67-71-70=275)

Margin of victory: 2 strokes

Runner Up: David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, and Kevin Streelman

