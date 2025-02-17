Tiger Woods pens a note after Ludvig Aberg's Genesis Invitational win, announces a different venue for 2026

Ludvig Åberg has emerged victorious at the Genesis Invitational 2025, held at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. The host of the tournament, Tiger Woods, penned a congratulatory note after Aberg's win.

The Swedish golfer won the tournament by one stroke over Maverick McNealy. This is his second victory on the PGA Tour after he won the 2023 RSM Classic. The former World No.1 Woods took to X to congratulate Aberg and wrote:

"Congratulations to Ludvig Åberg on winning The Genesis Invitational. Thank you to @GenesisUSA and all the players who participated this week. To the City of San Diego, thank you for the hospitality at Torrey."

Woods also announced that the Genesis Invitational will return to Riviera Golf Club next year. Torrey Pines hosted the event because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

"My @TGRLiveEvents and @tgrfound teams had a short runway to relocate the event and I’m proud of what they were able to accomplish with the help of many. Our support continues to go out to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. See you next year at Riviera for the 2026 Genesis Invitational," he wrote.

Ludvig Aberg had an underwhelming start at the Genesis Invitational. He scored 2-over 74 in the first round. He rebounded in the second round with 6-under 66 with five birdies and an eagle against a bogey on par-4 fifth.

He scored 2-under 70 in the third round with four birdies and an eagle against four bogeys. In the final round, he scored 6-under 66 with eight birdies against two bogeys, aggregating 12-under 276.

In the post-tournament press conference, he thanked his caddie and said (via Tee Scripts):

"It was a really cool finish to a great week. I've had my girlfriend here all week, my coach came in Friday night, I've had some other guys on my team being with me all week. It was really cool and it felt like we did it together. I had tremendous help with Joe, my caddie, today. Yeah, it feels really cool."

Ludvig Aberg took home $4 million from the total prize money of $20 million, whereas runner-up McNealy won $2.2 million.

A look at Ludvig Aberg's performance in 2024

Ludvig Aberg had a great 2024 season on the PGA Tour. In 20 starts, he had three runner-up finishes, eight top-10 finishes, and 14 top-25 finishes. He finished 16th in the FedExCup standings.

His runner-ups came at the Masters tournament, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and BMW Championship. His other notable finishes include a T5 at the Memorial Tournament and an eighth finish at the PLAYERS Championship.

Let's take a look at Ludvig Aberg's performance in 2024:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry - T47

- T47 Sony Open in Hawaii - T30

- T30 Farmers Insurance Open - T9

- T9 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - 2

- 2 The Genesis Invitational - T19

- T19 Arnold Palmer Invitational - T25

- T25 THE PLAYERS Championship - 8

- 8 Valero Texas Open - T14

- T14 Masters Tournament - 2

- 2 RBC Heritage - T10

- T10 PGA Championship - Missed Cut

- Missed Cut The Memorial Tournament - T5

- T5 U.S. Open - T12

- T12 Travelers Championship - T27

- T27 Genesis Scottish Open - T4

- T4 The Open - Missed Cut

- Missed Cut FedEx St. Jude Championship - T40

- T40 BMW Championship - T2

- T2 TOUR Championship - 16

- 16 The RSM Classic - T17

- T17 Hero World Challenge - 6

2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition - T18

