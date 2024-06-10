Tiger Woods’ press conference from Pinehurst moved ahead of U.S. Open 2024: Reports 

Tiger Woods has shifted his 2024 U.S. Open press conference to Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. EST. Several golfers will give press conferences before the biggest tournament of the month, and Woods is as high-profile as they come.

According to reporter Pete Pappas, this is a positive move for himself and likely other reporters.

"Tiger Woods press conference from Pinehurst moved to Tuesday at 10 am. Gives me some wiggle room. Any questions you'd like me to ask him?"

Woods is in the field through a special exemption. He has reached the point in his career where he's no longer an automatic qualifier for every single Major tournament. The Masters Tournament has lifetime invitations, but the other Majors do not.

Last month, he said via the PGA Tour:

“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career. I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”

Woods has already arrived at the venue ahead of his Thursday tee time at Pinehurst, and is moving the press conference around so that the press can have optimal access.

Tiger Woods likely to field big questions at U.S. Open press conference

Tiger Woods' press conferences are major events. He revealed quite a lot at his Masters press conference earlier this year. Since then, he has only gotten more involved with the PIF x PGA Tour merger, even offering a public statement on its status recently.

Tiger Woods moved his press conference

Woods said that progress was being made, albeit in baby steps. It is very likely that reporters will ask about those steps in his interaction before the 2024 U.S. Open since most people outside the ongoing negotiations have no idea what's transpiring.

Woods made the cut before finishing dead last at the Masters this year and suffered a poor second round before missing the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship. So, he will surely try to redeem those performances this weekend.

