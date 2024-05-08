Tiger Woods' record matcher Kazuma Kobori all set to make Major debut at 2024 PGA Championship 

22-year-old Kazuma Kobori will be making his Major debut at the 2024 PGA Championship in his first season as a pro. Kobori's win record when he first made his debut on the PGA Tour of Australasia matches Tiger Woods' streak of three wins from his first 10 starts on the Tour. Now, Kobori will be teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods and other big names at the 2024 PGA Championship.

The New Zealander has earned himself a spot on the field with a special invite to the 2024 PGA Championship. In 2023, before Kobori turned pro, he won the Order of Merit on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Apart from an invite to the second Major of the year, Kobori also got a membership to the DP World Tour for the 2025 season.

In two months, Kazuma Kobori managed to win the Webex Players Series Murray River, the Webex Players Series Victoria, and the Webex Players Series Sydney on the Australasia Tour. The PGA Championship will be his Major debut.

Alongside Kobori, the likes of Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, and David Puig have also received special invites to the 2024 PGA Championship. A total of six special invites have been given out to LIV Golf players this year.

Updated field for the 2024 PGA Championship

Here is the fully updated field for the 2024 PGA Championship, including the specially invited golfers:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Rich Beem

Josh Bevell

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Evan Bowser

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Preston Cole

Tyler Collet

Corey Conners

John Daly

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Matt Dobyns

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Larkin Gross

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Jared Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Martin Kaymer

Jeff Kellen

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Kazuma Kobori

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Thriston Lawrence

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Brad Marek

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Kyle Mendoza

Adrian Meronk

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Zac Oakley

Andy Ogletree

Thorbjorn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Tracy Phillips

Ben Polland

J.T. Poston

David Puig

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Braden Shattuck

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

John Somers

Josh Speight

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Steve Stricker

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Andy Svoboda

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Ryan van Velzen

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Jeremy Wells

Tim Widing

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Wyatt Worthington II

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

The PGA Championship will take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky.