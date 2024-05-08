Tiger Woods' record matcher Kazuma Kobori all set to make Major debut at 2024 PGA Championship 

22-year-old Kazuma Kobori will be making his Major debut at the 2024 PGA Championship in his first season as a pro. Kobori's win record when he first made his debut on the PGA Tour of Australasia matches Tiger Woods' streak of three wins from his first 10 starts on the Tour. Now, Kobori will be teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods and other big names at the 2024 PGA Championship.
The New Zealander has earned himself a spot on the field with a special invite to the 2024 PGA Championship. In 2023, before Kobori turned pro, he won the Order of Merit on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Apart from an invite to the second Major of the year, Kobori also got a membership to the DP World Tour for the 2025 season.
In two months, Kazuma Kobori managed to win the Webex Players Series Murray River, the Webex Players Series Victoria, and the Webex Players Series Sydney on the Australasia Tour. The PGA Championship will be his Major debut.
Alongside Kobori, the likes of Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, and David Puig have also received special invites to the 2024 PGA Championship. A total of six special invites have been given out to LIV Golf players this year.
Updated field for the 2024 PGA Championship
Here is the fully updated field for the 2024 PGA Championship, including the specially invited golfers:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Rich Beem
- Josh Bevell
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Evan Bowser
- Keegan Bradley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Preston Cole
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- John Daly
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Matt Dobyns
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Jared Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Martin Kaymer
- Jeff Kellen
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Kazuma Kobori
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Thriston Lawrence
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Brad Marek
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Adrian Meronk
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Zac Oakley
- Andy Ogletree
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Tracy Phillips
- Ben Polland
- J.T. Poston
- David Puig
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- John Somers
- Josh Speight
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Steve Stricker
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Andy Svoboda
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Ryan van Velzen
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Jeremy Wells
- Tim Widing
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
The PGA Championship will take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, Kentucky.