Tiger Woods reveals his aim after being named Chairman of the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Tiger Woods will serve as the Chairman of the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee. As per the tour's official website, the committee will be tasked with &quot;defining the optimal competitive model that enhances the PGA TOUR’s value to fans, players and partners.&quot;While the PGA Tour website contained a statement from CEO Brian Rolapp, what it missed was a statement from Woods. However, moments after the news went viral, the 15-time Major champion reacted to it by revealing his aim as he begins his new role as Chairman of the Future Competition Committee. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Woods wrote: &quot;Honored to serve as Chairman of the Future Competition Committee. This is about shaping the next era of the PGA TOUR — for our fans, players and partners. Thanks to @BrianRolapp for his vision and leadership, and grateful to the committee members for their willingness to participate.&quot;You can check what Tiger Woods wrote on X below: It must be noted that Tiger Woods is not the only professional golfer in this committee. The 49-year-old veteran will also be joined by Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Keith Mitchell, Maverick McNealy, and Camilo Villegas. The committee will also have seasoned executives like Joe Gorder, John Henry, and Theo Epstein.