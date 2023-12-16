Tiger Woods reveals one thing about son Charlie that “drives him nuts”

Tiger Woods has managed to pass on his love of golf to his son Charlie. But that doesn't stop him from being Woods 'the father', and as a father, there is something about his son that "drives him nuts."

Woods was questioned on the subject on Friday, December 15, the day of the PNC Championship. The 47-year-old said he has a concern that is extremely common for parents in the 21st century.

Here's what Tiger Woods had to say, according to Sports Illustrated:

"I just don't like the fact that he stares at his phone all the time. Put your phone away and just look around. That's one of the things that I think all parents struggle with is most kids don't look up anymore. Everyone is looking down."

"Look around you, the world is so beautiful around you, just look up. But everyone is staring into a screen, and that's how people view life. It drives me nuts at times because he's always looking down and there's so many things around you that are so beautiful at the same time."

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods and Charlie are in their fourth appearance as a team at the PNC Championship. Team Woods will be teeing off from hole 1 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at 8:22 a.m. on Saturday, December 16.

Tiger Woods: "My job as a parent is to protect him".

Cell phone overuse was not the only concern raised by Tiger Woods on Friday. According to The Palm Beach Post, he also said that he is worried about the huge media following his son Charlie has.

Woods stated that as a father, it is a great challenge to protect his son while giving him the freedom to develop into the teenager he is. This is what Woods said, according to The Palm Beach Post:

"There's so much of the noise in our lives that people are always trying to get stuff out of us, and my job as a parent is to protect him from a lot of that stuff. But as a teenager, I want him to try and become his own man at the same time. So it's a challenge as a parent and to provide that atmosphere for him to learn."

Tiger also praised his son's progress in golf. He reflected on how much he enjoyed accompanying his son as a caddie to junior tournaments this year while sharing with him his thoughts on what he saw on the course.

Woods was away from the course due to injury since April 2023, until his recent return at the Hero World Challenge two weeks ago. This gave him a chance to spend a lot of time with his family.