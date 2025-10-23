Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy led TGL announces "new greenzone" & other changes for season 2

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-driven golf league TGL presented by SoFi, has announced several updates ahead of its second season. The league revealed major changes to its signature GreenZone putting area along with design tweaks and new in-arena features.The GreenZone has seen the biggest transformation. Its putting surface has been expanded by 38 percent now covering 5,270 square feet roughly the size of a standard PGA Tour green. The redesigned setup includes 12 pin locations instead of seven, with gentler undulations for improved visibility and smoother play. One bunker has been removed while the remaining two have been enlarged by 50 percent and fitted with layered turf to create steeper more defined walls.“These updates are part of our continued effort to increase drama, intrigue and dynamic moments while further challenging TGL's teams within SoFi Center’s one-of-a-kind environment,” said Andrew Macaulay, Chief Technology Officer at TMRW Sports. (via PGA Tour)TGL’s official X account also confirmed the announcement on Wednesday, writing:“We’re excited to announce the first round of enhancements for Season 2 of TGL, all based on data, analytics, and player feedback from Season 1!”Additional updates include larger hitting boxes and adjustable sand trays featuring higher bunker lips to make fairway shots more challenging. Six holes from the inaugural season will also be rebranded as team-specific holes each featuring custom backdrops and terrain.TGL, in collaboration with Full Swing has upgraded its game engine software to create a more realistic and immersive golf experience. More course and format updates are expected in the lead-up to Season 2.TGL Schedule for 2026 SeasonThe new TGL season will begin on December 28, 2025, with defending champions, Atlanta Drive Golf Club taking on the New York Golf Club in the opening match. The season will continue through early March, followed by the playoffs later that month.Here’s a complete breakdown of the 2026 regular season and playoff schedule (all times ET):Regular SeasonDecember 28, 3 p.m. – New York vs Atlanta DriveJanuary 2, 7 p.m. – Boston Common vs Los AngelesJanuary 6, 5 p.m. – The Bay vs Atlanta DriveJanuary 13, 7 p.m. – Jupiter Links vs New YorkJanuary 20, 7 p.m. – Jupiter Links vs Los AngelesJanuary 26, 7 p.m. – Boston Common vs The BayFebruary 2, 5 p.m. – Atlanta Drive vs Jupiter LinksFebruary 9, 7 p.m. – The Bay vs Los AngelesFebruary 23, 5 p.m. – Atlanta Drive vs Boston CommonFebruary 23, 9 p.m. – Los Angeles vs Atlanta DriveFebruary 24, 5 p.m. – New York vs The BayFebruary 24, 9 p.m. – Boston Common vs New YorkMarch 1, 9 p.m. – Jupiter Links vs Boston CommonMarch 2, 7 p.m. – Los Angeles vs New YorkMarch 3, 9 p.m. – The Bay vs Jupiter LinksPlayoffsMarch 17 – Semifinal 1March 17 – Semifinal 2March 23/24 – Final Series