Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy-led TGL announce schedule for the 2026 season

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy made waves following the announcement of the Tomorrow Golf League last year. Following their completion in 2025, the first season of TGL turned out to be successful.

As of now, the indoor technology-infused golf tournament is inching closer to its upcoming 2026 season. On December 28, 2025, the new season of TGL will kick off from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. McIlroy and Tiger Woods'-led indoor golf league will witness a rematch on the opening day.

The reigning TGL champions, the Atlanta Drive Golf Club, are scheduled to face off New York Golf Club on December 28. Here's a detailed look at the schedule of the regular TGL matches in 2026 season. Take a look (timings in ET):

Dec 28 (3:00 PM): Atlanta Drive Golf Club vs New York Golf Club Jan 2 (7:00 PM): Los Angeles Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Jan 6 (5:00 PM): Atlanta Drive Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club Jan 13 (7:00 PM): New York Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club Jan 20 (7:00 PM): Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club Jan 26 (7:00 PM): The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Feb 2 (5:00 PM): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive Golf Club Feb 9 (7:00 PM): Los Angeles Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club Feb 23 (5:00 PM): Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive Golf Club Feb 23 (9:00 PM): Atlanta Drive Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club Feb 24 (5:00 PM): The Bay Golf Club vs New York Golf Club Feb 24 (9:00 PM): New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Mar 1 (9:00 PM): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf Mar 2 (5:00 PM): New York Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club Mar 3 (7:00 PM): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club

NUCLR GOLF also shared the 2026 schedule of the Tiger Woods and McIlroy-led TGL. Take a look at the post on X (previously Twitter):

"⛳️🏌🏻‍♂️#SCHEDULE... The 2026 TGL regular season schedule is here 🗓️ Will you be tuning in this year?"

The doubleheader semifinal will commence on March 17 (6.30 PM and 9 PM ET). The two Final matches will be held on March 23 and 24. According to the 2026 TGL schedule, the 2025 Masters Champ and Tiger Woods battle it out on March 1, 9 pm, on ESPN. It's worth noting that this might end up being the first time Woods plays competitive golf following his unprecedented Achilles Tendon rupture and surgery in March 2025.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led TGL can debut with new teams and investors in 2026

Following a successful 2025 season, the technology-infused indoor golf league might welcome a new team on board. Back in April, Doug Ferguson of Associated Press reported that the Tomorrow Golf League would be expanding.

His report also suggested that McIlroy and Tiger Woods-led TGL might add a Dallas-based team to their roster. According to Ferguson, a group was interested in a Dallas franchise. The reported $77 million investment was not yet confirmed by the Tomorrow Golf League.

As of now, TGL has confirmed the formation of a new team that will debut in the 2027 season. Back in May, they announced the formation of The Motor City Golf Club, a Detroit-based golf team. It's owned by a team that includes Sheila Hamp, who primarily owns the Detroit Lions.

