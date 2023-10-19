Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL announce Stephen Curry and other NBA superstars have bought San Francisco based team

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL have presented their fifth team that will be a part of the event, the San Francisco franchise. The ownership group that has acquired rights to the franchise is Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund and Stephen Curry.

Alongside the primary investors, additional investors include Curry’s Splash Brother Klay Thompson and teammate Andre Iguodala. Avenue Capital Group has $12.5 billion in assets under management and recently launched the Avenue Sports Fund. Mr. Lasry, speaking about the new franchise, said:

“Avenue is thrilled to be working with Stephen Curry, in partnership with TMRW Sports as a founding TGL team. Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the center of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league."

Stephen Curry's strategic involvement with Avenue Capital Group is a growing portfolio brand, including the likes of other companies like Unanimous Media, UNDERRATED Golf and Basketball, Gentleman’s Cut, and EAT. LEARN. PLAY.

San Francisco announced as the fifth TGL team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new venture

Mike McCarley, CEO, of TMRW Sports Group is excited to include the new franchise into TGL, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

"Northern California is both the hub of tech innovation and home to world-class golf courses, some of the most-famous players in history and incredible golf fans, which makes San Francisco a natural choice for our next TGL team," he said.

They join four other teams on the Roster, including:

TGL Atlanta, owned by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment TGL Boston, owned by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group Los Angeles Golf Club, owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, alongside limited partners; the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West TGL New York, owned by Steven A. Cohen and Cohen Private Ventures

TGL, led by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, is a tech-driven golf league that will be inaugurated in January 2024. Played during prime time, the new tech league will look to bring about new entertainment to golf fans from all over the world.