Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy's TGL eyes expansion amid reports of $77M investment for a new franchise

Following a successful first campaign, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new TGL league is already looking at expansion. There were six teams for the inaugural season, but that number might rise quickly.

Per reports from Josh Carpenter and Doug Ferguson, there is already a Dallas-based ownership group working up a bid to possibly buy a TGL franchise. They are reportedly at $77 million for their total investment into the currently non-existent franchise.

Mike McCarley, CEO of TMRW Sports, reportedly said that those six original teams, Atlanta Drive, New York, The Bay, Los Angeles, Boston Common, and Jupiter Links, will all be back with minimal changes in 2026.

As for new teams, McCarley stated this has been an ongoing part of the season via Yahoo! Sports:

“There’s been a ton of interest over the course of a season."

That interest might pay off in a new team as early as next off-season. It was reported earlier this year that TGL was eyeing expansion, but they were looking at adding a couple of teams over the next few years. It might happen sooner than they expected.

TGL open to adding women and LIV Golfers

Right now, TGL is exclusive to men of the PGA Tour. In the future, that may change. Earlier this year, it was reported that the league expected to eventually have some LIV Golf members involved.

TGL is growing quickly (Image via Imagn)

Now, there's talk of adding women from the LPGA Tour and possibly the LET to the rosters. With a new team potentially on the way, expansion is happening rapidly. Per CNN, Michelle Wie West said:

"Truthfully, I wish the women had been involved from the get-go. But it’s great to hear they’re in the conversation. This would be really great for mixed team events; I think the fans are yearning for it."

Alexis Ohanian, one of the celebrity owners invested in the golf league, said that when he first signed on, his goal was to eventually get women involved.

"My first question to the Tiger team was, ‘When are you doing it with the LPGA?’ I was like, ‘Girl dad of two, I know these athletes are undervalued right now, they’re underexposed.'"

He added that this isn't making news, but he remains "bullish" on getting women involved and is hopeful of it happening soon.

