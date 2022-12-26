Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL is headed to the Palm Beach Gardens in Florida 

Tiger Woods and current World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy are good friends and business partners. The two golfers have started TMRW Sports, a company that focuses on building arenas for celebrities, professionals, and top players to play golf.

The company is creating a high-tech golf league, TGL, in collaboration with the PGA Tour. The tournament may soon find its home on the Palm Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College, Florida.

A lease agreement was signed between Woods, McIlroy, and NBC Sports executive Mike McCarley that allowed them to use PBSC-owned land for the next 15 years.

The contract also allows them to use campus parking lots for free and to pay no rent for 11 acres of land. Tiger's company will, in turn, provide career exposure to students. Following Golf Week, PBSC president Ava Parker spoke about the contract's benefits. According to the Palm Beach Post, Parker said:

"I like that we're going to bring opportunities to students who may never have thought about a career in sports, technology, media, and entertainment."

Parker also added,

"We're going to show them real-world experiences....that could lead to a career path."

It is important to note that the company will guide the students in choosing a career in sports, finance, technology, entertainment, and media. TMRW has already assembled a team of investors and is currently working on building the arena.

Justin Timberlake, Serena Williams and other big names invested in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW

Pop singer Justin Timberlake, retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo, and NBA star Stephen Curry are investing in the project. The investor's list also includes the names of top sports stars such as Serena Williams and Andy Murray.

TMRW Sports investors include a long list of celebrities

Top PGA Tour players and celebrities will compete in six teams out of three at TMRW Sports events. The event will be televised, and at least 15 events will be held at PBSC. Moreover, tickets will be available for the public to watch the tournament. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will also take part in the competition. The championship is estimated to take place around 2024.

As per their agreement, TMRW Sports will provide guest speakers for students, internships, and job opportunities in technology and hospitality. Moreover, it will play a vital role in promoting the state college.

The contract also stated that TMRW Sports had to include Palm Beach State College's name in at least two of their events every year and was required to include the name in social media promotions.

