Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL will have $21,000,000 purse, states league Co-founder

Many critics of the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed TGL League claim that playing simulator golf is more of a leisure activity than a sport. However, the event may look a little different now that it is known that the purse will be $21,000,000.

TGL League co-founder Mike McCarley confirmed on Tuesday that the six teams that make up the league will be competing for a whopping $21 million purse, with $9 million going to the winning team.

McCarley made the announcement on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast. This was part of what he said:

"It's a competition, they [the players] are playing for $21 million, the purse is $9 million to the winning team, so it's legit competition. And these guys are some of the most competitive guys on the planet."

Mike McCarley explained that the TGL League will have other added values, highlighting the fact that fans will be able to experience the atmosphere between professional players firsthand as they play.

He said:

"But the show around it, when they're not standing over their ball about to hit a shot... everyone's mic'd up, you want to hear the audio, the commentary, having them talk trash to each other, and they talk about strategy. So, a lot of the format of the actual game itself was designed to have the players talk to each other in a way they're comfortable talking to each other out in the golf course."

The TGL League is scheduled to begin in January 2024. It will consist of one round per week and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Who is TGL League co-founder Mike McCarley?

Mike McCarley is a well-known U.S. media executive who has dedicated his life to sports broadcasting. His relationship with golf from a media perspective is long-standing.

He began his career at NBC, where he made profound changes in sports broadcasting and won numerous accolades. He also worked at Golf Channel, where he led its expansion beyond the traditional television platform.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, founders of TMRW Sports (Image via X @JeffEisenband).

Throughout his career, he has worked with a wide variety of sports and events. These include the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, NFL broadcasts and a wide variety of golf events.

In 2022, he founded TMRW Sports with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The company's goal is to bring new approaches to sports through the use of technology. Their first product is the TGL League.

Both the company and the new golf league have attracted numerous celebrities to become investors. These personalities span a wide range between sports, business and show business.

These include Steph Curry, Venus and Serena Williams, Justin Bieber, Fenway Sports Group, and others.