Tiger Woods’s ex caddie shares ‘part of the problem’ about pace of play in golf

Tiger Woods's former caddie Steve Williams believes today’s PGA Tour players are contributing to slow play because of how they prepare for shots. Williams, who spent 12 years working with Woods, was by his side during one of the most dominant stretches in golf history. Together, they celebrated 72 worldwide wins, including 12 of Woods’ 15 major titles, before parting ways in 2011.

Reflecting on the modern game during a recent appearance on Golf’s Subpar podcast, Williams shared his concerns about how players approach each shot.

"I think today, part of the problem is that the information that's available now has contributed to the slow play on Tour," he said.

He further emphasized how players today often take longer due to detailed yardages, wind analysis, and statistical data. This, he believes, not only delays play but also affects their performance.

"There's just too much information now. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, it's an individual choice. I feel like some of these guys, like, paralyze themselves, strip themselves of their talent just [by] worrying too much about that stuff."

The debate around the pace of play has intensified in the 2025 season, with fans and players voicing frustration. The PGA Tour is already exploring solutions like reducing field sizes and allowing rangefinders full-time to help address the issue.

When Steve Williams shared who Tiger Woods viewed as a true rival

Steve Williams once revealed the one golfer Tiger Woods truly saw as a rival during his prime. On GOLF’s “Subpar” podcast, Williams named David Duval without hesitation.

“David Duval, unparalleled.” “He (Tiger Woods) thought that David had what it took to compete week in and week out and challenge him for number one supremacy,” Williams said.

Williams added that David Duval’s rise was brief but impressive. He reached World No. 1, won the 2001 Open Championship, and at his peak was one of the few players who could match Woods’ dominance. However, Duval later struggled after making major changes to his body and swing, which impacted his game.

"He was the guy that he had the most respect for and the guy that he thought could challenge him," he added.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Tiger Woods and David Duval often went head-to-head in PGA Tour events. In 1999, Woods defeated Duval 2 & 1 in a televised match called the “Showdown at Sherwood” at Sherwood Country Club. Duval ended his career with 13 PGA Tour wins and was ranked World No. 1 for 15 weeks in 1999.

Williams also shared insights on why it was often underdogs, rather than big names, who got the better of Woods in major championships. He explained that players like Phil Mickelson and Vijay Singh, who competed regularly against Woods, were familiar with the intense pressure of playing alongside him.

"They were frequently paired with him and to the point where nine times out of 10 when they appeared with Tiger, he got the better of them in the score that was posted on that day,,” Williams said.

On the other hand, lesser-known players had fewer such experiences and came into the majors with lower expectations. Because they weren’t expected to win, they played with less pressure and sometimes rose to the occasion when paired with Tiger Woods in the final rounds.

