Tiger Woods’s ex-coach shares strong verdict on $4M NFL star

Tiger Woods has a long history with Hank Haney, who is one of his former coaches. The two of them parted ways in 2010 when Haney resigned from his position.

Haney now works as a golf instructor. Woods' ex-coach recently shared his thoughts on NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders with a post on X.

Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. The 23-year-old has a reported net worth of $4 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Sanders' game was recently acknowledged by an X account called We Coming. The account shared a video of the quarterback's throw during practice, which also drew praise from Hank Haney.

The post from We Coming was captioned:

"This throw from Shedeur is ridiculous 🔥"

Hank Haney reposted the clip and added his opinion, which read:

"Not bad for a 5th round draft pick."

Talking about Shedeur Sanders, he was the 144th overall choice in the 2025 NFL Draft. Prior to the draft, he was speculated to be a candidate to be selected in the first round. But he later dramatically dropped out of the first four rounds. Interestingly, the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick and he is all set to make his NFL debut next season.

Sanders spent the last two years of his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes and enjoyed a strong senior year, with 4134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to his name.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach gave golf tips to former NFL QB

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods' ex-coach, Hank Haney, was seen a few weeks ago working with former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon. The two of them were working on McMahon's golf game, and Haney wanted the quarterback to improve his swing. Golf Digest shared a video of the two of them practicing on the field.

Surprisingly, the former NFL player said he prefered to play golf barefoot. Haney explained the problem with the QB's swing, stating:

"Jim's issue is he is blocking the face open to the right and then he is going to swing to the left. He's gotta get the clubface more square to the top of the swing."

Later, Tiger Woods' ex-coach refined the former NFL star's swing with slight tweaks. Jim McMahon's left hand was displaced slightly higher, which was becoming an issue for him. Haney, a renowned coach, rectified it with few adjustments, preserving the former quarterback's natural game.

Hank Haney was also Tiger Woods' swing coach, and throughout their time together, the golfer enjoyed great success. Woods won 31 PGA Tour events during while being coached by Haney, including six major championships. Woods was also the world's top-ranked golfer for the majority of Haney's tenure.

