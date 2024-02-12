Tiger Woods set to have Matt Kuchar’s former caddie on bag at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera 

The return of Tiger Woods to official PGA Tour tournaments focuses the attention of fans and, at the same time, generates many questions. One of the most recurrent is who will be his caddie at Riviera Country Club. For this question there is already an answer.

Lance Bennett will be Tiger Woods' caddie at the Genesis Invitational. Bennett is one of the most experienced loopers on the PGA Tour and previously worked for a long time with Matt Kuchar.

Throughout his career, Bennett has worked with several other world-class players, including PGA Tour players Sungjae Im and Davis Riley. He has also dabbled on the LPGA Tour with superstars such as Lorena Ochoa, Juli Inkster, and Paula Cramer.

Currently, Bennett is looking after the bag of young Adrien Dumont De Chassart, who will not be at The Genesis Invitational. Woods seized the moment to secure his services in Los Angeles.

In his return to the courses at the end of 2023, Woods had his friend and business partner Rob McNamara as caddie at the Hero World Challenge. During the PNC Championship, his daughter Sam was seen looking after his bag.

During his professional golf career, Woods has basically worked with three caddies. They are Mike "Fluff" Cowan, Steve Williams and Joe LaCava.

Who is Tiger Woods' new caddie?

It is likely that the relationship between Lance Bennett and Tiger Woods is only occasional, as the experienced caddie has other commitments on the PGA Tour. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that he is an interesting figure within the golf world.

Bennett hails from Prince George, Virginia, and began his professional career as a caddie in 2005. According to The Caddie Network, Bennett himself considers his main achievements to have attended three editions of the Ryder Cup with Matt Kuchar and also assisted Kuchar when he won The Player's Championship.

Woods had to withdraw from The Masters in 2023 due to foot ailments. His recovery forced him to miss six months of the 2023 season and to plan a 2024 schedule involving a monthly tournament.