Tiger Woods has only focus this week at the 2024 Masters. The five-time champion at Augusta is hopeful of adding to his 15 Majors. By doing so, he would tie legendary golfer Sir Jack Nicklaus for most Masters victories of all time.

Woods, 48, will be competing in his 24th Masters this year as a pro. Woods can become the first and only man in Masters history to make 24 straight cuts if he manages to do so this year.

However, the Golf legend’s focus is more than just making the cut. In the 2024 Masters press conference, Tiger Woods admitted he can still win Golf’s most-coveted Major.

Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, Woods said,

“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more.”

Tiger Woods winning would indeed be an iconic achievement after all the injury struggles he's been through. However, the American golfer last played this year in February, when he WD from the Genesis Invitational.

With Scottie Scheffler on a roll, and heavyweights Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy in the field as well, it will be interesting to see how Woods fares against some of the best in the world currently.

Tiger Woods issues big update about his ankle ahead of 2024 Masters

Golf Hall of Fame inductee Tiger Woods provided a big update about his ankle in Masters press conference. Having missed the last 2 months, Woods answered that his ankle was “good to go”.

Tiger answered to the media including Sportskeeda,

“Well, the ankle doesn't hurt anymore. It's fused. It's not going anywhere. So that's fine. It's other parts of my body that now have to take the brunt of it. So, yeah, once he (the doctor) put the rods in there, it's good to go.”

Tiger also admitted he “hurts everyday” and takes painkillers regularly. However, he was optimistic about Augusta’s weather playing in his favour.

“I prefer it warm and humid and hot. And I know we're going to get some thunderstorms. So at least it will be hot. It won't be like last year.”

Woods will also be looking to break another one of Sir Jack Niklaus’ records at Augusta. Tiger is the youngest Masters winner in history at 21 years and 104 days old. Sir Jack Niklaus is the oldest at 46 years and 82 days old.

With a win this year, the 15x Major winner can hold both the records. Where do you think will Tiger Woods finish in the 2024 Masters?

