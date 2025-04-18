Tiger Woods' signed golf bag up for auction at an estimated $10,000

Tiger Woods is one of the best-known golfers in the world. In addition to golf, the 82-time PGA Tour winner is quite active in giving back to society with his TGR Foundation.

According to Charitybuzz, Tiger signed a monster golf bag, which is up for auction at a current bid of $2,750 and is estimated to go up to $10,000. The deadline to place a bid is April 22 at 03:38 PM EDT. So far, there have been two bids, with the next bid set for $3000.

This is an authentic Monster Energy staff bag, identical to the bag he used in his 2019 Masters and 82nd PGA Tour wins, which was made for Tiger Woods. The bag that is up for auction is authenticated by Upper Deck, and the donation from this charity will be sent to the TGR Foundation, which empowers students to pursue their passions through education.

All the net proceeds from the final bid will go to the Pledgeling Foundation, a nationally registered 501(c)(3) public charity, which will then transfer the funds to the TGR Foundation.

Along with Tiger's golf bag, the TGR Foundation also has a Scottie Scheffler signed Masters flag from 2024. The current bid for this item is $880, and it is estimated to reach $1000 by the final day on April 22 at 4:12 PM EDT.

Why did Tiger Woods start the TGR Foundation?

Tiger Woods reveals why he started the TGR Foundation - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods started the TGR Foundation in 1996, immediately after he turned pro. Woods has built this foundation based on his belief in the power of education. The foundation aims to try and make a positive impact on students from underprivileged communities.

So far, they have served nearly 200,000 students through their education programs, TGR Learning Labs, and more, and provide a safe place for kids to learn, grow, and fulfil their dreams.

Talking about his foundation, Woods said his parents asked him to make an impact on at least one person's life a day, and that's what he is trying to do through TGR.

He said,

"When I was a kid, my parents instilled a core principle in my life: Try to make an impact in one person’s life every day. At TGR Foundation, we are doing just that, making a meaningful impact on the lives of youth one day at a time."

Along with the TGR Foundation, Tiger Woods has set up TGR Design for golf course innovation, TGR Live events that look after the creative ideation for events, and the experience design at The Woods.

Woods himself is associated with these organizations as founder and CEO, and his personal involvement at all levels of the company makes it stand apart to the employees.

