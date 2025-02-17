Tiger Woods’ son Charlie follows his legacy as he commits to course popularized by the 15x major champion

Tiger Woods' son Charlie has been working towards a possible pro golf career for several years. He's practiced and played tournaments with Woods and has been on the amateur circuit for a while now, competing against the best of the next generation in golf.

Now, he's taking a huge step in following his father's legacy as he has officially committed to playing an invitational at a golf course once popularized by the 82-time tournament winner.

Woods is set to compete in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, which happens to be near Augusta National, the iconic golf venue where his father won five of his 15 majors.

Sage Valley rose to fame in 2016 when Woods himself visited the course. It was there that he gave one of his clinics, teaching young golf stars, hitting balls off the tee with them, and even playing some games with the amateurs and young golfers present.

Future LIV Golf star met Tiger Woods at Sage Valley

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is set to play in the Junior Invitational in August this year. It will be held at Sage Valley, and it is a course and tournament that has a long history with the Woods family.

In 2016, the legendary golfer attended and hosted a clinic for young golfers, one of which would go on to become one of the most prominent golfers LIV Golf has: Joaquin Niemann.

Joaquin Niemann met Tiger Woods at Sage Valley (Imagn)

Via Augusta Chronicle, Niemann said of meeting Woods at the time:

"It's awesome. He's my superhero. To be here and meet him is really nice. This tournament has done a good job."

Niemann acknowledged that it was "really cool" for Woods to do that at the tournament. Several years later, the two would find themselves in the same fields for the dome of the majors, including the 2024 Masters.

Woods made the cut but finished last in that event, while Niemann finished tied for 22nd at Augusta National. At the PGA Championship, the two were again in the field, though Woods missed the cut and Niemann finished T39.

The Chilean finished T58 at the Open, and Woods again missed the cut. Niemann was not in the field for the US Open, but these two have a history of competing against one another in majors.

