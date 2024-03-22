Tiger Woods’ son Charlie’s AJGA participation forces tournament to bring armed police protection after Cognizant Classic qualifiers fiasco

Charlie Woods is playing at the 2024 Will Lowery Junior Championship this week, with his father Tiger Woods. Charlie will be making his debut at the American Junior Golf Association. Alongside Charlie Woods was also a host of security personnel and armed police to protect him from the overwhelming crowd.

Last month, Charlie Woods made an attempt to qualify for the Cognizant Classic through the Monday qualifier. However, a big part of his run was hampered by the large number of fans swarming the young golfer. There were fans who were walking alongside him, asking for autographs and getting in the way of him playing.

Charlie Woods ended up shooting an 86, and some part of the poor score could be attributed to the disturbances caused while he was on course. To counter that issue this time, according to reports, police have been deployed at the entrance who are not letting in fans without checking them thoroughly. This is to reduce the overcrowding that Woods might face due to his popularity.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie receives sponsors exemption for Will Lowery Junior Championship as he makes his AJGA debut

Charlie Woods will be playing his first American Junior Golf Association tournament among golfers between the ages of 12 and 19. The 54-hole tournament will be held at Carolina Trace Country Club in Sanford, North Carolina.

Following is the schedule for the tournament:

Friday, March 22 - First Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 – 10 a.m.

First Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 – 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 - Second Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 - 10 a.m.

Second Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 - 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24 - Final Round Tee Times off Nos. 1 and 10 tees: 8 - 10 a.m.

Charlie was accompanied by his father Tiger Woods, who has been his biggest supporter. Tiger Woods caddied for Charlie at the Notah Begay III, and even played alongside him at the PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods himself is getting back on track for a return after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational. His name is currently mentioned on the 2024 Masters list, as he is expected to play at Augusta National Golf Course next month.