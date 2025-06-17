  • home icon
  Tiger Woods spotted at the Travelers Championship as new CEO Brian Rolapp indulges in a players-only meeting

Tiger Woods spotted at the Travelers Championship as new CEO Brian Rolapp indulges in a players-only meeting

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Jun 17, 2025 16:12 GMT
PNC Championship - Round One - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods' role with the PGA Tour has expanded beyond only playing. It was recently disclosed that Woods, along with Arthur M. Blank, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Joe Gorder and Sam Kennedy, served on a search committee that hired Brian Rolapp as the PGA's next CEO.

Woods, Rolapp and others were seen at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The tournament begins on Thursday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

TWLegion confirms the presence of the search committee and Rolapp at TPC River Highlands. They shared an X post featuring Woods and Rolapp. The post reads:

"🚨🐅⛳️ #NEW — Tiger Woods on site at The Travelers Championship. Players only meeting took place this morning with incoming CEO Brian Rolapp."
There's an unwritten norm in the PGA that a players' meeting will be held on Monday of the tournament week at the course.

The same thing happened at TPC River Highlands, and a players' meeting occurred. This was confirmed by Michael Kim, who recently chastised J.J. Spaun for failing to attend this meeting. There is even speculation that the final call for Rolapp took place at this location following a vote by the search committee.

The Travelers Championship is one of the PGA's eight signature events. It boasts a small field of 72 players. Furthermore, the tournament does not use a 36-hole cut format; therefore, all golfers will play throughout the weekend.

Will Tiger Woods compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship?

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Watching Tiger Woods at the TPC River Highlands has sparked one massive question among fans: Is he participating in the tournament? The answer is no.

Woods had a severe rupture of his left Achilles tendon in early March. On the same day, he underwent minimally invasive Achilles repair surgery. Because of this, he won't be able to play for an extended period. He has no return date, and participating in the 2025 Travelers Championship is a big no.

Instead, the tournament field looks like:

  1. Ludvig Aberg
  2. Byeong Hun An
  3. Daniel Berger
  4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  5. Akshay Bhatia
  6. Keegan Bradley
  7. Jacob Bridgeman
  8. Sam Burns
  9. Brian Campbell
  10. Patrick Cantlay
  11. Bud Cauley
  12. Luke Clanton
  13. Wyndham Clark
  14. Eric Cole
  15. Corey Conners
  16. Cam Davis
  17. Jason Day
  18. Thomas Detry
  19. Nick Dunlap
  20. Austin Eckroat
  21. Harris English
  22. Tony Finau
  23. Matt Fitzpatrick
  24. Tommy Fleetwood
  25. Rickie Fowler
  26. Ryan Fox
  27. Ryan Gerard
  28. Lucas Glover
  29. Max Greyserman
  30. Ben Griffin
  31. Adam Hadwin
  32. Harry Hall
  33. Brian Harman
  34. Russell Henley
  35. Joe Highsmith
  36. Tom Hoge
  37. Max Homa
  38. Viktor Hovland
  39. Mackenzie Hughes
  40. Sungjae Im
  41. Stephan Jaeger
  42. Michael Kim
  43. Si Woo Kim
  44. Tom Kim
  45. Min Woo Lee
  46. Shane Lowry
  47. Robert MacIntyre
  48. Hideki Matsuyama
  49. Denny McCarthy
  50. Rory McIlroy
  51. Maverick McNealy
  52. Collin Morikawa
  53. Alex Noren
  54. Andrew Novak
  55. Matthieu Pavon
  56. Taylor Pendrith
  57. J.T. Poston
  58. Aaron Rai
  59. Xander Schauffele
  60. Scottie Scheffler
  61. Matti Schmid
  62. Adam Scott
  63. J.J. Spaun
  64. Jordan Spieth
  65. Sam Stevens
  66. Sepp Straka
  67. Nick Taylor
  68. Justin Thomas
  69. Davis Thompson
  70. Gary Woodland
  71. Cameron Young
  72. Kevin Yu
Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Krutik Jain
