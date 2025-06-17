Tiger Woods spotted at the Travelers Championship as new CEO Brian Rolapp indulges in a players-only meeting

Tiger Woods' role with the PGA Tour has expanded beyond only playing. It was recently disclosed that Woods, along with Arthur M. Blank, Adam Scott, Jay Monahan, Joe Gorder and Sam Kennedy, served on a search committee that hired Brian Rolapp as the PGA's next CEO.

Woods, Rolapp and others were seen at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The tournament begins on Thursday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

TWLegion confirms the presence of the search committee and Rolapp at TPC River Highlands. They shared an X post featuring Woods and Rolapp. The post reads:

"🚨🐅⛳️ #NEW — Tiger Woods on site at The Travelers Championship. Players only meeting took place this morning with incoming CEO Brian Rolapp."

There's an unwritten norm in the PGA that a players' meeting will be held on Monday of the tournament week at the course.

The same thing happened at TPC River Highlands, and a players' meeting occurred. This was confirmed by Michael Kim, who recently chastised J.J. Spaun for failing to attend this meeting. There is even speculation that the final call for Rolapp took place at this location following a vote by the search committee.

The Travelers Championship is one of the PGA's eight signature events. It boasts a small field of 72 players. Furthermore, the tournament does not use a 36-hole cut format; therefore, all golfers will play throughout the weekend.

Will Tiger Woods compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship?

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Watching Tiger Woods at the TPC River Highlands has sparked one massive question among fans: Is he participating in the tournament? The answer is no.

Woods had a severe rupture of his left Achilles tendon in early March. On the same day, he underwent minimally invasive Achilles repair surgery. Because of this, he won't be able to play for an extended period. He has no return date, and participating in the 2025 Travelers Championship is a big no.

Instead, the tournament field looks like:

Ludvig Aberg Byeong Hun An Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Keegan Bradley Jacob Bridgeman Sam Burns Brian Campbell Patrick Cantlay Bud Cauley Luke Clanton Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Corey Conners Cam Davis Jason Day Thomas Detry Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Ryan Gerard Lucas Glover Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Adam Hadwin Harry Hall Brian Harman Russell Henley Joe Highsmith Tom Hoge Max Homa Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Michael Kim Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Rory McIlroy Maverick McNealy Collin Morikawa Alex Noren Andrew Novak Matthieu Pavon Taylor Pendrith J.T. Poston Aaron Rai Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Matti Schmid Adam Scott J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth Sam Stevens Sepp Straka Nick Taylor Justin Thomas Davis Thompson Gary Woodland Cameron Young Kevin Yu

