Tiger Woods spotted walking PGA National course, fuels speculation of possible return to golf

Tiger Woods has had a rough 2023 year. The 15-time major champion has been out of action since he withdrew midway through the 2023 Masters. Soon after, he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure in order to treat post-traumatic arthritis.

Since then, Tiger Woods has not been seen on course, and he missed out on the 2023 PGA Tour season. He was supposed to make a comeback around mid-June; however, his injuries have taken a severe toll on his body.

Recently, Woods was seen back in action. Twitter golf account TWLegion posted about his presence at a golf course, saying:

"Tiger Woods was seen walking the golf course at PGA National over the course of the long weekend as he watched CW compete down in South FL. It’s hard to imagine that Woods hasn’t hit some balls at this point if he’s now able to walk golf courses."

Tiger Woods' injury timeline

While Woods was supposed to make a comeback, several experts felt that his surgery would require a longer rehabilitation period. Woods was also spotted at the Palm Beach Gardens watching his son Charlie Woods play golf.

No official update has been shared regarding Tiger Woods' injury so far. He has also maintained a low profile regarding his injury as the complexities of his injury remain unclear. He was disappointed about withdrawing from the Masters.

"I am disappointed to have to [withdraw] this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Looking beyond the 2023 season, Woods' comeback to the pro golf scene looks uncertain. Speaking about his leg injury just after withdrawing from the Masters, he said:

"I'm very lucky to have this leg. It's mine. Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that," he said via TOI.

Needless to say, Woods' future is in jeapordy, and whether he will be able to play golf on the PGA Tour again remains a question to be answered in the future.