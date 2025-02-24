Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips loses Cognizant Classic spot to 20-yo Mexico Open runner-up

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red recently unveiled PGA Tour rookie Karl Vilips as its first-ever brand ambassador. The 23-year-old made his season debut in the clothing line at the Mexico Open this weekend. However, the Australian golfer’s return to the PGA Tour next weekend is now in doubt as he’s been relegated back into alternate positions for the Cognizant Classic.
Vilips lost his place for the event being played at PGA National Members Club despite narrowly making the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. The young golfer was removed from the field alongside Paul Peterson, who failed to make the cut. The duo made space on the 2025 Cognizant Classic field for PGA Tour regular Alejandro Tosti and Mexico Open’s runner-up Aldrich Potgieter.
For the unversed, 20-year-old Potgieter narrowly missed out on a win at the 2025 Mexico Open. The South African entered his first-ever playoff round on Sunday after matching champion Brian Campbell’s score of 1-under 70. The latter won the contest after his tee shot in the playoff bounced out of the trees and back into play. This lead to a birdie on the second extra hole to take victory over Potgieter.
While the young golfer finished second in the competition, Tosti sat six strokes behind at T10. The Argentine shared the position with Ryo Hisatsune and Alex Smalley. The high points finish saw the World No.205 ranked golfer qualify for the Cognizant Classic. Potgieter, who entered the Mexico Open as World No.198, will compete at the PGA Tour event next week.
Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red’s new ambassador Karl Vilips will have to wait in alternate positions to see if he can make the field due to some last minute changes.
Renewed 2025 Cognizant Classic field explored
Listed below is the updated field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches:
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Bud Cauley
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Pierceson Coody
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Luke Donald
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Justin Hicks
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Ben Polland
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
More details on the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.