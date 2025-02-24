Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red ambassador Karl Vilips loses Cognizant Classic spot to 20-yo Mexico Open runner-up

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red recently unveiled PGA Tour rookie Karl Vilips as its first-ever brand ambassador. The 23-year-old made his season debut in the clothing line at the Mexico Open this weekend. However, the Australian golfer’s return to the PGA Tour next weekend is now in doubt as he’s been relegated back into alternate positions for the Cognizant Classic.

Vilips lost his place for the event being played at PGA National Members Club despite narrowly making the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. The young golfer was removed from the field alongside Paul Peterson, who failed to make the cut. The duo made space on the 2025 Cognizant Classic field for PGA Tour regular Alejandro Tosti and Mexico Open’s runner-up Aldrich Potgieter.

For the unversed, 20-year-old Potgieter narrowly missed out on a win at the 2025 Mexico Open. The South African entered his first-ever playoff round on Sunday after matching champion Brian Campbell’s score of 1-under 70. The latter won the contest after his tee shot in the playoff bounced out of the trees and back into play. This lead to a birdie on the second extra hole to take victory over Potgieter.

While the young golfer finished second in the competition, Tosti sat six strokes behind at T10. The Argentine shared the position with Ryo Hisatsune and Alex Smalley. The high points finish saw the World No.205 ranked golfer qualify for the Cognizant Classic. Potgieter, who entered the Mexico Open as World No.198, will compete at the PGA Tour event next week.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red’s new ambassador Karl Vilips will have to wait in alternate positions to see if he can make the field due to some last minute changes.

Renewed 2025 Cognizant Classic field explored

Listed below is the updated field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches:

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Bud Cauley

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Pierceson Coody

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Luke Donald

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Niklas Nørgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Ben Polland

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

More details on the 2025 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

