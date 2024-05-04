Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red announces new ‘All Things Red’ collection, sets release for May 5

After releasing the first installment of his Sun Day Red apparel line earlier this week, Tiger Woods has announced an all-new collection set to launch on Sunday, May 5.

On Tuesday, May 1, Woods' apparel line launched several products for sale in the USA, Canada, South Korea, and Japan. The products featured several items, including ball markers, T-shirts, hats, polo shirts, sweaters, and pants, ranging in price from $50 to $165.

Now, the brand has announced a new collection titled 'All Things Red', which will be available for sale on May 5. The announcement was made on the official website of the Tiger Woods line.

Earlier this year, the 82-time PGA Tour winner ended his long-term relationship with apparel giant Nike, shocking everyone. After a month of speculation, he announced the launch of 'Sun Day Red' and debuted the apparel at the Genesis Invitational in February. This was the first time since turning professional that he was seen wearing anything outside of Nike.

The color red has become synonymous with Tiger over the years, and he has achieved many historic feats while wearing his trademark red shirt. He began wearing the color at the suggestion of his mother, Kutilda, who believed it brought him luck on the golf course.

"Tiger Woods in red on Sundays: it’s an image etched in golfing history - as iconic as his swing and as legendary as his wins. A strong believer in lucky colors, Tiger’s mother Kultida saw red as a symbol of strength and dominance, and once Tiger started winning in red, those beliefs solidified," the official Sun Day Red website read.

Although The Sun Day Red products' high price received criticism, the items were sold out within a few hours of the release on Tuesday.

What will Tiger Woods be wearing for the PGA Championship?

As per the official website of the Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods will be sporting the apparel that has been launched as 'The Hunt' during the upcoming PGA Championship, the next major of the season.

There are 24 items listed on the official website under the tag 'The Hunt'. Besides the shirts and pants, the items also consist of ball markers, bucket hats, and Cypress towels. Here are the items and their price range:

Long-Sleeve Dark Nebula T-Shirt: $85.00

Delta PQ Polo: $120.00

Dynam Slim Pant: $165.00

Jupiter Mid Hat: $50.00

Tour Leather Glove: $45.00

3D Knit Lightweight Hoodie: $200.00

Cypress Tour Towel: $55.00

Jupiter Vent Hat: $40.00

Limited Edition Ball Marker I: $50.00

Training Dry Hoodie: $135.00

7.5" Dynam Woven Short: $135.00

The Hunt T-Shirt: $70.00

Modern Rope Hat: $40.00

Long-Sleeve Dark Matter T-Shirt: $85.00

Limited Edition Ball Marker III: $50.00

Training T-Shirt: $90.00

Twill Bucket Hat: $50.00

Dynam Classic Pant: $165.00

Perforated Snapback Hat: $40.00

Fermi T-Shirt: $70.00

Cypress Towel: $55.00

The Logo T-Shirt: $70.00

9" Dynam Woven Short: $135.00

Jupiter Mid-Icon Hat: $40.00