Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red's first-ever ambassador makes it to the Cognizant Classic field

Tiger Woods's Sun Day Red's first brand ambassador, Karl Vilips, will tee off next week at Cognizant Classic. The Australian golfer made his debut on the PGA Tour at this week's Mexico Open. He will next play at the Cognizant Classic, which will take place from February 27 to March 2.

Ad

Initially, Tyler McCumber was slated to play in the tournament but withdrew from the competition ahead of the start. Vilips will now join the stellar field of the upcoming PGA Tour event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Next week's Cognizant Classic is a regular PGA Tour event. It has a full-size field including the top-ranked talents such as Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Shane Lowry, and Jordan Spieth.

Woods was also expected to play in the tournament, but as per a recent report by the Palm Beach Post, the 15-time Major winner will not be playing next week. He will also most likely miss the upcoming TGL game.

Tiger Woods praises Karl Vilips after announcing him as the brand ambassador of Sun Day Red

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red announced its first brand ambassador, Karl Vilips. The young Australian golfer had an impressive junior career and was phenomenal on the Korn Ferry Tour, earning his PGA Tour card.

Ad

However, prior to making his debut on the PGA Tour as a member of the Tour, Vilips became the brand ambassador of Sun Day Red. Tiger Woods praised the 23-year-old while announcing him as the ambassador, saying, via ESPN:

"Karl’s journey has been marked by success at every level he's played. At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic and pioneering spirit that embody what we stand for and look for in our athletes.

Ad

"With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA TOUR and is one of the game’s future stars," he added.

Meanwhile, Karl Vilips is playing this week at the Mexico Open, which is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, February 23. He made the cut but had a hard time on the greens.

Ad

The Aussie started his campaign at the 2025 Mexico Open on February 20, with a round of 74. He struggled in the opening round but bounced back in the second to play a round of 65, which helped him to make the cut at the tournament.

However, in the third round on Saturday, February 22, Vilips again struggled on the greens and played a round of 76. He slipped down 11 spots on the leaderboard after the third round and settled in a tie for 76th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback