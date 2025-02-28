Tiger Woods' team to face 21-year-old pro golfer who signed a 1-match TGL contract

After missing out on the Jupiter Links GC's game this week, Tiger Woods is coming back to TGL next week against Atlanta Drive GC. However, there's a change in the Atlanta Drive GC lineup for their game on Tuesday as the two-time PGA Tour winner Nick Dunlap has signed a one-match TGL contract.

Dunlap will represent Atlanta Drive GC on Tuesday (March 4) for their game against Jupiter Links GC. Hence, Tiger Woods' team, which is struggling a bit in TGL, will face off against Nick Dunlap, Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel.

NUCLR Golf, one of the most prominent golf fan accounts on X, shared this news and wrote:

"🚨⛳️✍🏻 #NEW: Nick Dunlap signs with Atlanta Drive GC on a one-match TGL contract for Tuesday’s match vs. Jupiter Links."

Nick Dunlap will come in as a substitute as both Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas aren't available in the lineup for their final game.

Meanwhile, Jupiter Links GC lost their last game against the Bay Golf Club, with Tiger Woods opting out of the game. However, the 49-year-old golfer is back in the team for next week's game and will look to turn things around as the tournament heads towards the business end.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Nick Dunlap won't directly compete against Tiger Woods as, according to the playing order, Dunlap will take on Max Homa while Lucas Glover will be opposite Tiger Woods.

Can Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC make it to the playoffs?

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC is currently placed 5th in the points table with just one win in four games. They are all set to play their final game next week on March 4th against Atlanta Drive GC.

Jupiter Golf Links still have a chance to make it to the playoff - Source: Imagn

Woods' team still has a chance of securing one of the four playoff spots. But they would need a bit of assistance from Boston Common Golf. Jupiter Links GC can make it to the playoff if Boston Common Golf defeats New York Golf Club on Monday and Jupiter gets past Atlanta on Tuesday.

Here are the remaining league stage matches, along with the playoff schedule for the 2025 TGL:

Monday, March 3:

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club at 3:00 PM ET

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 4:

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC at 7:00 PM ET

Playoff Schedule:

Semifinals:

Monday, March 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Tuesday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Championship Series:

Match 1: Monday, March 24 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Match 2: Tuesday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, March 25 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN

