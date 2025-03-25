Tiger Woods’ team hypes up the TGL final after crashing out in early stage

Tiger Woods's Jupiter Links Golf Club opened up about the TGL Final 1 match between the New York Golf Club and the Atlanta Drive. The first season of the TGL, which started on January 7, is finally heading to its conclusion.

In the final series, there would be three matches between the qualified teams. The first game was held on Monday, March 24, in which Atlanta registered a win at the very last moment.

Jupiter Links Golf Club, who failed to qualify for the playoffs after the regular TGL series, took to its X account to talk about the Final Match 1. The team wrote:

"We’ll be telling our grandkids about Match 1 of the @TGL Finals"

The TGL Finals Match 1 was no short of drama. The New York Golf Club was in the lead until hole 13, but the game apparently changed at the last moment on the final two holes.

In the 15-hole game, on the 14th, Billy Horschel won in singles against New York Golf Club's Rickie Fowler, while on the 15th, Patrick Cantlay added another point for his team in the singles against Xander Schauffele to win the game.

Jupiter Golf Links, on the other hand, struggled this season and settled in fifth position in the standings. They failed to qualify for the quarterfinal of the series.

A look into the performance of Tiger Woods' team in TGL

Jupiter Golf Links consisted of the legendary golfer Tiger Woods with Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner. The team started its campaign on January 14 against Los Angeles Golf Club with a loss.

However, in the next game against Boston Common Golf Club on January 27, Jupiter registered a win. However, the team struggled with its form and lost three back-to-back events, settling in second last place in the standings in a series consisting of six teams after the first regular season.

Here are the results of Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club in the 2025 TGL series:

Tuesday, January 14

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

Winner: LA (12-1)

Monday, January 27

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Club

Winner: JUP (4-3)

Tuesday, February 18

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

Winner: NY (10-3)

Tuesday, February 25

The Bay Common Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

Winner: BAY (6-3)

Tuesday, March 4

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club

Winner: ATL (9-1)

Meanwhile, the Bay Golf Club, New York Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, and Atlanta Drive Golf Club qualified for the playoffs. Los Angeles and the Bay lost their semifinal games and failed to qualify for the finals.

The finals had three matches, the first one was held on March 24, while the next two are scheduled to take place on March 25.

