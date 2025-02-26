Tiger Woods TGL draws 263,000 viewers for its early window slot, hits lowest rating to date

Tiger Woods TGL witnessed its lowest-viewed match on Monday, February 24, as the tenth match of the edition drew just 263K viewers. While the ratings were low for the 5 p.m. match, they didn’t improve for the second match either, which generated 297K viewers.

Four teams were in action this week at the SoFi Center. In the first match, which started at 5 pm ET, LAGC faced NYGC, while Boston Common GC took on Atlanta GC later at 9 pm ET.

On Tuesday, February 24, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared TGL's this week's viewership stats on X.

"TGL data from Monday: 263K viewers for 5pm match, 297K for late window, both on ESPN2. Those are the lowest TGL matches to date," he wrote. "Same windows last year drew 57K for the early slot (studio programming) and 125K in the late (women's hoops)"

However, Carpenter also mentioned that the TGL matches were ESPN's most-viewed programs on Monday.

Did Tiger Woods play in the TGL, Match 12?

After appearing in all the previous matches for Jupiter Links GC, Tiger Woods opted out of the team this week. He didn't play on Tuesday when his team faced Bay GC in their fifth match of the season.

In Tiger Woods' absence, Jupiter Links GC featured Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner, while Bay GC had Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and Min Woo Lee. Both teams had won one point each after five holes, but Bay GC started dominating from that point, securing four points in the next four holes of Triples. This included a Boomerang bonus on the ninth hole.

In the Singles, Jupiter Links GC won two points compared to Bay GC’s one, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback. As a result, Bay GC remained undefeated for the fourth straight match, while Tiger Woods' led team suffered their third defeat in four appearances.

Here's a look at the scorecard of TGL, Match 12:

Hole 1: Tied ( Jupiter 0-0 Bay )

Tied ( ) Hole 2: Tied ( Jupiter 0-0 Bay )

Tied ( ) Hole 3: Bay GC wins hole (Bay 1-0 Jupiter)

Hole 4: Tied ( Bay 1-0 Jupiter )

Tied ( ) Hole 5: Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Tied 1-1)

Hole 6: Bay GC wins hole (Bay 2-1 Jupiter)

Hole 7: Tied ( Bay 2-1 Jupiter )

Tied ( ) Hole 8: Tied ( Bay 2-1 Jupiter )

Tied ( ) Hole 9: Bay GC wins hole + Boomerang bonus (Bay 5-1 Jupiter)

Hole 10: Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Bay 5-2 Jupiter)

Hole 11: Tied ( Bay 5-2 Jupiter )

Tied ( ) Hole 12: Tied ( Bay 5-2 Jupiter )

Tied ( ) Hole 13: Tied ( Bay 5-2 Jupiter )

Tied ( ) Hole 14: Jupiter Links GC wins hole (Bay 5-3 Jupiter)

Hole 15: Bay GC wins hole (Bay 6-3 Jupiter)

