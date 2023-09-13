Tiger Woods’ TGL joins hands with U.S. Integrity for betting programs

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's planned TGL league has partnered with U.S. Integrity for the betting program.

The tech-forward league, in association with the PGA Tour, is scheduled to kick off sometime in January 2024. It recently announced that the USI will serve to provide integrity monitoring services from its proprietary dashboard service that will overlook betting data intelligence and fraud prevention.

The new partnership deal was announced on Wednesday (September 13) by the CEO and co-founder of USI, Matthew Holt, and the CEO and founder of TMRW Sports and TGL, Mike McCarley, through a press release.

Holt, in a statement in the press release, was thrilled to be part of Tiger Woods' TGL. He assured providing the highest integrity standards to the new tech-forward league in ints upcoming inaugural season.

"U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with TGL as we approach their inaugural season starting in January 2024. Naturally, wagering interest on their events will rapidly increase and we're thrilled to work in collaboration to deliver the highest of integrity standards," said Holt.

Matthew Holt further said that the primary goal for the company was to provide "conflict-free", best insights, and "compliance solutions" to their clients. He added that they would continue maintaining a "commitment to integrity" for the TGL in their upcoming inaugural season.

"U.S. Integrity's mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. There's a commitment to integrity and the group at TGL continue to show their efforts in being proactive to maintain those levels ahead of their inaugural season."

The General Counsel of TMRW Sports, Christopher Murvin also shared his statement in the press release. He acknowledged the U.S. Integrity for being a trusted authority and spoke of their partnership with the PGA Tour. He added that it was important for the Tiger Woods' TGL to partner with respected leaders like the USI.

"U.S. Integrity is a trusted authority for bet monitoring services with broad relationships across the sports industry, including the PGA TOUR.

"As we build TGL from the ground up as a data-driven sport fusing technology and live action, it's important for us to partner with a highly respected leader like U.S. Integrity, who is committed to the protection of our league and overall sport," Murvin.

What is the U.S. Integrity? All you need to know about the new betting partners of Tiger Woods' TGL

The USI founded by Matthew Holt is a leading sports wagering monitoring company based in based in Las Vegas and New York. They have helped the PGA Tour to build their Player Integrity Program.

The company's primary aim has been providing protection against all betting-related fraud and corruption. They also have a mission to grow the legally regulated sports betting market and provide the best solutions that would uphold the integrity of sports betting.

The U.S. Integrity is supported by various investors such as SeventySix Capital and Las Vegas Sands. They are partners of many leading professional sports leagues and United States collegiate conferences.