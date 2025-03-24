Tiger Woods trolled by Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica on the couple's 8 year anniversary 

Jessica Hadwin, wife of professional golfer Adam Hadwin, recently celebrated their year wedding anniversary with a lighthearted twist on social media. She shared a post on X that mirrored Tiger Woods' recent official announcement of his relationship with Vennessa Trump.

On March 24, 2025, Hadwin penned a post on X, marking their eighth anniversary. It's been viewed by nearly 200K people at the time of writing this. The caption read:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. #happyanni #8years"

Meanwhile, on March 23, Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump. Woods shared two pictures of the couple accompanied by a caption that read:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Around 24 million people have viewed this post and 6.6K accounts have commented at the time of writing. However, there had been rumors circulating about the dating of 49-year-old Woods and 47-year-old Venessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. Vanessa married Donald Trump Jr. in 2005 and the duo got separated in 2018. They have five children.

Ivanka Trump, Snoop Dogg, and ex-wife Elin Nordegren commented on Tiger Woods' relationship news

Tiger Woods' relationship announcement with Venessa Trump quickly garnered attention from notable figures, including Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and Woods' ex-wife. Ivanka Trump commented under the post:

"So happy for you both!"

On top of that, rapper Snoop Dogg also reacted to Woods' post writing:

"Check ya d m."

Following the announcement, Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren also revealed to Daily Mail about being unaware of the relationship. Woods made a call to Nordegren before sharing the news, as per the insider. The report stated via Daily Mail:

"Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again. He’s made this call before about other women — but never like this,” they said about the allegedly awkward phone call. “It was a pleasant, almost friendly conversation. Tiger and Elin are supportive of each other… Her response at first was like ‘Seriously? A Trump? For real?’ She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it.”

“They’re not the type to give each other their ‘blessing’ per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids.”

Tiger Woods and Nordegren ended their marriage in 2010 following his infidelity scandal but have stayed cordial in co-parenting their two children. Recently, Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai Trump was spotted participating in the Junior Invitational 2025 alongside Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods.

