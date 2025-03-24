Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka drop 5-word reaction as Tiger Woods announces relationship with Vanessa Trump

On Instagram, Tiger Woods made his relationship with US President Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, official. In a post on X, Woods said, "Love is the air" and further requested privacy.

The 2019 Masters winner's post has since gone viral with many big names and fans reacting. Vanessa's ex-sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump also wished the new couple. Through her official Instagram handle, Ivanka commented under Woods' post:

So happy for you both ! 🥰🥰

You can check Ivanka Trump's comment below:

Ivanka Trump's comment under Tiger Woods' post [Image via Instagram - @tigerwoods]

President Trump's daughter is not the only big name who commented on Tiger Woods' post. Another public figure who reacted to Woods dating Vanessa Trump is popular rapper Snoop Dogg.

In the comments of Woods' post, Snoop asked the golfer to check his DMs. The reports of Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods surfaced when the Daily Mail reported it on March 13. Further, sources close to PEOPLE Magazine claimed that Donald Trump Jr. was 'cool' with it.

Before these reports came to light, Vanessa, along with her daughter Kai Trump, was spotted at The Genesis Invitational and TMRW Golf League. It's worth noting that Kai like Tiger Woods' son is a golfer and she has committed to playing collegiate golf for the University of Miami.

Tiger Woods' ex-wife is reportedly in disbelief after learning the 15x Major champion is dating Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods' marriage with Elin Nordegren ended in 2010 after their divorce. However, the couple continues to remain cordial despite their rough past. A golf insider, as per Daily Mail, revealed that Woods and Elin had a call in which the latter reacted to Woods dating Vanessa Trump.

As per the insider, Elin was shocked when she learned the 15x Major champion was dating someone in the Trump family, but she quickly accepted it.

The golf insider stated, via Daily Mail:

“Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again. He’s made this call before about other women — but never like this,” they said about the allegedly awkward phone call. “It was a pleasant, almost friendly conversation. Tiger and Elin are supportive of each other… Her response at first was like ‘Seriously? A Trump? For real?’ She was more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it.”

The golf insider further added:=

“They’re not the type to give each other their ‘blessing’ per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids.”

Like Woods, Vanessa Trump also underwent a divorce. She was married to US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce. It's worth noting that the ex-couple has five children.

