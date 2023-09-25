Tiger Woods turns caddie for son Charlie as 14-year-old continues to impress at junior level

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods continues to impress in the golf world. He recently added another junior golf win to his name, this time with Tiger on the bag for him. Charlie Woods took victory in the 14-15 age division of the Last Chance Regional.

Tiger Woods was incredibly proud of his son, not only for winning the tournament but also for shooting an impressive score of 66. Charlie calmly stroked in a 15-foot-putt to claim victory by one shot. The victory has also earned him a place in the Notah Begay III National Championship that will be coming up soon.

Tiger Woods might be taking a break from golf in order to rehabilitate his ankle, but that does not mean he will not be there to support his son on course. He was forced to withdraw from the Masters earlier this year, and is still recuperating.

However, caddying for Charlie is a great show of progress from vet Woods, who can now walk without significant discomfort. For now however, it is the younger Woods that has caught the spotlight. After winning the tournament, Charlie said via Golf Monthly:

“It's great, we just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place. Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me. You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it's not going to be given."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods could be seen at the 2023 PNC Championship

The father son duo is expected to make an appearance at the 2023 PNC Championship, provided that Tiger is healed enough to play. This is Charlie's second win this year, lifting the trophy for the first time at the Hurrican Junior Golf Tour.

Now, the Notah Begah III National Championship is all set to be held between November 4 and 6 at Koasati Pines at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana. Charlie Woods will be preparing for the upcoming tournament, hopefully with father Woods on the bag again.